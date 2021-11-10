




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
PBA bends rules on Fil-foreigners
                        

                           
Olmin Leyba - The Philippine Star
November 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
PBA bends rules on Fil-foreigners
Ricky Vargas.
STAR / File
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The PBA has given Fil-foreign prospects an easier path to the pro league as it finally relaxed its eligibility rules beginning with the next season’s rookie draft.



According to league commissioner Willie Marcial and chairman Ricky Vargas, the Fil-foreign draft applicants will now only need to show a Philippine passport under the newly-approved policy.



For the longest time, the PBA has required Fil-foreign applicants to secure Bureau of Immigration recognition and Department of Justice affirmation to qualify for the draft proceedings. The old rule had been a stumbling block to such marquee Fil-Ams like Season 46 aspirants Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser who bidded to play in the PBA early this year.



“As long as they have Filipino blood and they can get passports and they’re able to come and play for us, we’ll look at them with less rules to disqualify them,” Vargas said during yesterday’s PSA Forum.



Moreover, Vargas said the board has also increased the allowed number of Fil-foreigners in a team.



“From five, sabi namin a team will now be allowed seven. In that way, we’ll make the PBA more exciting and bring the world to the PBA,” he said. “At the same time, trying to bring balance so we’re also able to give jobs to players na nandito. We’re looking forward to that in the next draft.”



Marcial said the Season 47 draft will be held in March.



“Malamang maraming magpa-draft na Fil-Ams. In-open na po natin,” he said.



The pro league is currently in the middle of preparations for both the PBA 3x3 inaugurals on Nov. 20 and the import-spiced Governors’ Cup kickoff on Nov. 28 at the Ynares Sports Arena. The dream is to bring some of the crowd back.



“Excited kami sa second conference and we’re looking forward to being allowed to get some of our fans inside and watch the games. Yun ang pangarap namin because it’s been two years (without fans),” said Vargas.



“Magkakaroon din tayo ng 3x3 during this difficult times, and that’s another milestone,” he added.



Notes: NorthPort stayed busy on the trading floor yesterday, this time shipping much-improved big man Sidney Onwubere to Barangay Ginebra in exchange for Art dela Cruz Jr. The Batang Pier acquired second-generation player Dela Cruz a day after sending Vic Manuel to San Miguel Beer for veteran Arwind Santos. Manuel spent three days at NorthPort, having landed at the Batang Pier camp in a deal that involved the transfer of Sean Anthony to Phoenix Super LPG.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

