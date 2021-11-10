Jack to enter WNBA draft

MANILA, Philippines — Former NU five-peat UAAP women’s champion Jack Animam, now tearing the Serbian league apart as an import with the Radnicki team, said yesterday it’s her dream to someday play in the WNBA and East West Private (EWP) CEO Patty Scott is convinced she’ll be picked in the draft next year.

Animam, 22, saw action in Taiwan for a year then EWP brought her to the US to train with coach Dante Harlan for three months before accepting a contract to play in Serbia. “The WNBA wanted her to play in Europe as a test so we looked for a team where she could get playing time, make a huge impact and showcase her skills,” said Scott. “There was some hesitation at first because no Filipina has ever played as an import in Europe. But we worked out a one-year deal for a team to give her a chance on condition that if she couldn’t perform, she’d be cut after a month. It’s been two months now that Jack’s in Serbia and her team can’t live without her. Jack’s underdog story is amazing, she plays with so much heart. I think she’ll be the biggest surprise in the WNBA next season.”

After seven games, the 6-5 Animam is averaging 19.9 points, 10.7 rebounds and 2.9 assists, shooting 70 percent from the field. Radnicki is sixth of 12 in the standings with a 4-3 record under coach Nenad Milovanovic. “It’s very physical,” said Animam. “I go up against girls who are taller, bigger and stronger. I follow the Kaiju mindset of doing my best to inspire people, play against the odds, keep my feet grounded and rooted, open the doors for anyone to follow their dream, not just in basketball but in life. It’s a lot of hard work and sacrifice. I’m blessed that God gave me height and talent to play this game at a high level. This isn’t for myself, this is more than basketball, I’m doing this for my country, for my people, for the next generation to believe they can be what they want to be.”

Animam said she’s often mistaken as an American by Serbian fans. “Taas noo ko sinasabi na I’m from the Philippines,” she said. “Sobrang proud ako to be Filipina. Siyempre naman my dream is to play in the WNBA and I’m blessed to be in this position where someday, I can play in the same league as my idols Candace Parker, Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart, Liz Cambage and Elena Della Donne.”

Animam stays in a hotel in Kragujevac, about a two-hour car drive to Belgrade. She recently met a Filipina who lives in the city. “Sobrang miss ko my family,” said Animam. “I talk to my mom Erlinda (a health center worker in Malolos) every day. Ate Ella, who’s in Kragujevac, was so nice to bring me monggo and tuyo which I love.” Animam is the youngest of three children but her brother and sister don’t play basketball. Her father Ayo Jackson Animam is a 6-8 Nigerian who works as a DJ in Malaysia.