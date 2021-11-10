




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Singson leads wind-swept round
                        

                           
The Philippine Star
November 10, 2021 | 12:00am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Singson leads wind-swept round
Mafy Singson.
STAR / File
                        

                        
TAGAYTAY, Philippines — Mafy Singson sparkled amid fog and wind, grabbing the lead in the ICTSI Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Challenge despite a six-over 76 under near-extreme conditions at Highlands where bogeys were a norm and birdies a rarity yesterday.



The talented amateur actually had no inkling of reprising the role she had in last week’s ICTSI Aoki Classic at Eagle Ridge. But late-hole mishaps by erstwhile frontrunners Sunshine Baraquiel and Arnie Taguines enabled her to take charge despite a birdie-less pair of 38s.



“I didn’t play so well,” said Singson, who barely lost to Harmie Constantino last week. “The wind was really strong and I just tried to hit my ball in the fairway and tried to play with the wind.”



Baraquiel, a pilot, navigated herself quite well over the par 34-36 course with severe elevation changes and held on to the lead with a five-over card after 15 holes. But she bogeyed two of the last three and wound up with a 77 for joint second with Constantino, Korean Jane Jeong and another amateur Laurea Duque.



The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. had to push back the start by an hour due to rain and fog that rendered the course unplayable.



Taguines seized early control with a two-birdie, two-bogey card at the front.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      ICTSI
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
