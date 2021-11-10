Sultan wants shot at Inoue

MANILA, Philippines — Newly-crowned WBO Intercontinental bantamweight champion Jonas Sultan said Japanese champion Naoya Inoue is on top of his wish list of fighters he’d like to face next.

“Gusto ko yung foreigner tulad ni Naoya Inoue,” the 29-year-old native of Zamboanga del Norte told yesterday’s online PSA Forum.

Sultan is fresh from a four-knockdown unanimous decision over previously undefeated Puerto Rican Carlos Caraballo in New York, and is dreaming of a world title fight for his next outing.

The stocky boxer with an 18-5-0 record with 11 knockdowns specifically mentioned Inoue, the WBA and IBF champion at 118 pounds, as his target if ever he’s given a crack at the world title.