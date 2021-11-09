




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Singson snares Highlands lead in brutal conditions
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 9, 2021 | 5:45pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Singson snares Highlands lead in brutal conditions
Mafy Singson 
                        

                        
TAGAYTAY – Mafy Singson sparkled in fog and wind, grabbing the lead in the ICTSI Tagaytay Highlands Ladies Challenge despite a six-over 76 in a wild start under near-extreme wind conditions at Highlands where bogeys proved as norm and birdies a rarity here Tuesday.



The talented amateur actually had no inkling of reprising the role she had played in last week’s ICTSI Aoki Classic at Eagle Ridge but late-hole mishaps by erstwhile frontrunners Sunshine Baraquiel and Arnie Taguines enabled her to take charge again despite a birdie-less pair of 38s.



“I didn’t play so well,” said Singson, who barely lost to Harmie Constantino by last week. “The wind was really strong and I just tried to hit my ball in the fairway and tried to play with the wind.”



Baraquiel, a lady pilot, had navigated herself quite well over the par 34-36 course with severe elevation changes and held on to the lead with a five-over card after 15 holes. But she bogeyed two of the last three and wound up with a 77 for joint second with Constantino, Korean Jane Jeong and another amateur Laurea Duque.



The organizing Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. had to push back the start by an hour due to rain and fog that rendered the course unplayable with Taguines seizing early control with a two-birdie, two-bogey card at the front.



But the wind condition turned virtually ruthless at the back, sending the scores soaring and the players tumbling and leaving Baraquiel, in pursuit of a maiden win, at the top as baffled as the rest of the field in the 54-hole championship put up by ICTSI.



But those late bogeys paved the way for Singson’s surge although Constantino, out of the picture with an atrocious 37-40 marred by two double bogeys and without a birdie in one of the earlier flights, suddenly got back into the thick of things.



Duque, who also placed second to Singson in the first 18 holes at Aoki, likewise stayed in early contention despite yielding four straight strokes from No. 13. She holed out with another bogey on No. 18 for a 37-40, also blemished by two early double bogeys against two birdies.



“I didn’t really hit my best but I managed to hold my score in the early going,” said Duque. “The course is playing tough for everyone so anything can happen.”



Jeong also found herself in the mix in her first tournament as a pro despite bogeys on No. 16-17 as she gunned down two birdies against five more bogeys and a double bogey.



With high scores, the rest practically remained in the race with Daniella Uy at solo sixth with a 78, just two strokes behind Singson, and Chihiro Ikeda and Apple Fudolin submitting identical 79s.



Taguines, jumping into the fray after skipping last week’s ICTSI Aoki Classic at Eagle Ridge for back therapy treatment, assumed control after six holes with two bogeys against two birdies in the last flight with Baraquiel and Gretchen Villacencio. But the winner at Eagle Ridge-Norman leg last July never recovered from a double-bogey-bogey-double-bogey misfortune from No. 10.



She actually stayed within striking distance of Baraquiel and Singson but bogeyed No. 15, yielded two strokes on the next and holed out with another bogey for a 34-45 to join Ikeda and Fudolin at seventh.



Burberry Zhang, another amateur in the fold, limped with an 80 but lay just four strokes off the pace while Chanelle Avaricio, who had hoped to keep things going after scoring a hole-in-one during Monday’s practice round, groped for an 81 but stood just five shots adrift of Singson.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Ifugao prospect to challenge Philippine champ who beat Ancajas
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Ifugao prospect to challenge Philippine champ who beat Ancajas


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
It’s official: Ifugao boxing prospect Carl Jammes “Wonderboy” Martin will now get his shot at the Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 WATCH: Nuggets' Jokic, Heat's Morris ejected after hard fouls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
WATCH: Nuggets' Jokic, Heat's Morris ejected after hard fouls


                              

                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
"That was a very dangerous, dirty play. I thought [Morris] took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak take fouls with...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Beermen trade Arwind Santos for NorthPort&rsquo;s Vic Manuel
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Beermen trade Arwind Santos for NorthPort’s Vic Manuel


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
San Miguel on Monday reportedly sent longtime standout Arwind Santos to Northport in exchange for bruiser Vic Manuel in a...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 76ers' Embiid to miss 'several games' after contracting COVID-19
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
76ers' Embiid to miss 'several games' after contracting COVID-19


                              

                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid has tested positive for COVID-19 and is expected to miss several games.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Malixi, 5 other Pinays open bid in Women's Amateur As-Pac meet
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Malixi, 5 other Pinays open bid in Women's Amateur As-Pac meet


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
Rianne Malixi hopes to keep the momentum of her impressive showing in a recent pro event as she joins five other Filipina...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial hopes to be ringside at Pacquiao vs Spence fight
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial hopes to be ringside at Pacquiao vs Spence fight


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 93 days ago                              


                                                            
Though first planning to see his family in the Philippines, Marcial hopes to fly to the US and be ringside for the senator's...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 After bronze, Marcial to aim for elusive boxing gold in Paris 2024
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
After bronze, Marcial to aim for elusive boxing gold in Paris 2024


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 93 days ago                              


                                                            
After falling short of the gold medal in the Games in Tokyo, Marcial said he is planning to try again in the next edition...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Eumir Marcial laments narrowly missing the Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eumir Marcial laments narrowly missing the Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 95 days ago                              


                                                            
Marcial settled for the bronze medal with the semifinal loss, though it might as well could've been silver or gold with the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial, Paalam fight for shot at Olympic gold
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial, Paalam fight for shot at Olympic gold


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 96 days ago                              


                                                            
Two more wins then it’s Olympic gold for middleweight Eumir Marcial and flyweight Carlo Paalam with their stint in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marvelous Marcial knocks out Armenian foe in first round for sure Olympic medal
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marvelous Marcial knocks out Armenian foe in first round for sure Olympic medal


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 100 days ago                              


                                                            
Marcial was the more aggressive pug against Darchinyan, with the latter opting for a more defensive game plan against the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Marcial pulls off rousing Olympic debut with stoppage win over Algerian foe
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Marcial pulls off rousing Olympic debut with stoppage win over Algerian foe


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 103 days ago                              


                                                            
The last of the Filipino boxers to debut in Tokyo, Marcial took a first-round victory over Algeria's Younes Nemouchi in the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with