Casimero to defend belt vs UK's Butler in Dubai; Mama to fight for world title

MANILA, Philippines — WBO bantamweight champion John Riel Casimero will make the third defense of his title, this time against Paul Butler of the United Kingdom at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on December 11, fight promoter Probellum announced on Tuesday.

Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) — who is coming off a lackluster win over Guillermo Rigondeaux in Carson, California last August — will try to turn in a much better performance against mandatory challenger Butler, who interestingly had been stopped by a Casimero knockout victim before.

Butler in 2015 lost to Zolani Tete via TKO, the same fighter Casimero halted in 2019 to win the WBO 122-pound strap.

Meanwhile, undefeated Filipino prospect Jayson Mama will challenge IBF flyweight champion Sunny Edwards also of the UK in the main event bout of the championship double-header set in the Middle Eastern country next month.

The 24-year-old Mama is riding on a 16-fight unbeaten streak (with 9 KOs) and will test his mettle against the similarly undefeated Edwards (16-0, 4 KOs), who will be making his second title defense.

"The two world title fights see John Riel Casimero face Paul Butler, while Sunny Edwards takes on Jayson Mama, and both of those bouts are set to be guaranteed excitement,” said Probellum president Richard Schaefer.

Former four-division champion Donnie Nietes will also see action in the undercard against an opponent still to be named. The 39-year-old Nietes last saw action in April this year, outpointing Pablo Carillo to win the vacant WBO International super flyweight title.