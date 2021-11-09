




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
WATCH: Nuggets' Jokic, Heat's Morris ejected after hard fouls
                        

                           
Philstar.com
November 9, 2021 | 2:14pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
WATCH: Nuggets' Jokic, Heat's Morris ejected after hard fouls
Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets reacts during Round 1, Game 4 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on May 29, 2021 in Portland, Oregon.
Steph Chambers / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Reigning NBA Most Valuable Player Nikola Jokic and forward Markieff Morris both got ejected after from the Denver Nuggets' matchup against the Miami Heat on Tuesday (Manila time).



The two NBA players exchanged hard fouls as Jokic was bringing the ball down the court in a fastbreak situation during the fourth quarter. 



Morris sought to stop the ball in a particularly strident fashion as he body checked Jokic, and the typically collected Nuggets superstar reciprocated with a hard elbow to Morris' back. 



Both players were served flagrant 2 calls, defined in the NBA rule book as "unnecessary and excessive contact committed by a player against an opponent."






Flagrant 2 calls mean immediate ejection for players.



Heat star Jimmy Butler had choice words for the Serbian big man as the game winded down. "Bring that sh*t! Bring that sh*t! Bring yo ass to the back! Bring yo ass to the back! Let's go!" he is filmed saying. 



Of course, Denver eventually ran away with the contest, 113-96.



"That was a very dangerous, dirty play. I thought [Morris] took a foul, and it was one of those fastbreak take fouls with his shoulder," Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters after the game. 



"The play after that was just absolutely uncalled for, and it would have looked a lot different. This whole thing would have been a lot uglier if Morris was actually facing Jokic."






Nuggets fans should certainly hope it was worth it, as history shows Jokic likely faces a suspension plus a fine considering the nature of the foul. 



Per Bleacher Report, Morris — who was on the floor for practically the entire time the referees discussed their course of action — was hurt and walked off the floor of his own volition, but not before a stretcher was first rolled out for him. 



"Markieff Morris has walked to the locker room with an apparent neck injury. We will provide an update on his status when we receive it," the Miami Heat organization tweeted on its official account. 



Jokic, who has built a reputation of being stoic and aloof, seemed apologetic after the game. 



"It was a stupid play. I feel bad. I’m not supposed to react that way…I thought it was going to be a take foul but I thought it was a dirty play and I needed to protect myself," he said. 




                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

