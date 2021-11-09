Malixi, 5 other Pinays open bid in Women's Amateur As-Pac meet

MANILA, Philippines – Rianne Malixi hopes to keep the momentum of her impressive showing in a recent pro event as she joins five other Filipina shotmakers in the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, which unwraps Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

Malixi, one of the country's rising stars who reached the quarterfinals of the PXG Women's Match Play Championship, a pro tournament, in Florida, mixes it up with Aussie Shani White and Michela Tjan of Indonesia at 7:52 a.m. on the first hole of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club.

"The PXG event is a confidence-booster," said the ICTSI-backed 14-year-old find. "But I need to improve on my putting and at the same time develop my mental toughness."

Malixi and the rest of the select 80-player field are also using the ranking event as a springboard for their pro careers.

The 72-hole stroke play championship, just in its third year of staging, has seen three of its alumnae shine in the pro ranks, including Yuka Saso and Thai Patty Tavatanakit, who tied for second and 15th, respectively, in the inaugural WAAP in Singapore in 2018. The duo became major winners this year with Saso bagging the US Women’s Open title and Tavatanakit clinching the ANA Inspiration plum.

Inaugural winner Atthaya Thitikul, also of Thailand, has won two titles on the Ladies European Tour and enjoys a comfortable lead in the LET Order of Merit derby.

The WAAP also stakes berths in major championships — the AIG Women’s Open and the Evian Championships — to the winner, who also gets an invitation to play in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Lois Kaye Go, who placed eighth in Singapore, joins Malixi in the event ruled by Japanese Yuka Yasuda at home in 2019. The event was cancelled last year due to pandemic.

Go, a Univ. of South Carolina product and member of the gold medal team in the 2018 Asian Games and the 2019 SEA Games, drew an 8:36 a.m. tee time on No. 10 of the Abu Dhabi Golf Club with Thai Kan Bunnabodee and Avani Prashanth of India.

Mikha Fortuna will also start on No. 10 at 8:14 a.m. with Malaysian Zi Yu Foong and Taiwan’s Tsai Ching Tseng, while Nicole Abelar drew Audrey Tan, also of Malaysia, and Korean Hyeseung Kim at 8:25 a.m. at the back.

Sofia Chabon, on the other hand, tees off at 8:25 a.m. on No. 1 with Liyana Durisic of Malaysia and Japanese Nanako Inagaki while Bernice Ilas launches her drive, also on the first hole, with India’s Kriti Chowhan and Mizuki Hashimoto of Japan at 9:20 a.m.

Korean world No. 4 Youmin Hwang and No. 6 Xiaowen Yin of China headline the select cast with the duo colliding early with Aussie Cassie Porter on No. 1 at 9:09 a.m.