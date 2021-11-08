Beermen trade Arwind Santos for NorthPortâ€™s Vic Manuel

Beermen trade Arwind Santos for NorthPort’s Vic Manuel

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel on Monday sent longtime standout Arwind Santos to Northport in exchange for bruiser Vic Manuel in a one-on-one trade, PBA's official website reported.

Spin.ph’s Gerry Ramos was first to report the deal, which had already been approved by PBA trade committee.

The 34-year-old Manuel was just acquired by Northport from Phoenix, and it turns out that the Batang Pier were only a temporary stop for the power forward.

In a trade last Friday, Northport received Manuel and wingman Michael Calisaan from Phoenix in exchange for veteran star Sean Anthony, sophomore Sean Manganti and a 2021 second round draft pick.

For his part, the 40-year-old Santos, a former Most Valuable Player and holder of many other PBA accolades, will finally depart the Beermen, with whom he won multiple championships.