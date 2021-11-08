




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Ian Garry knocks out Fil-Am Jordan Williams in UFC 268
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 8, 2021 | 1:20pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Ian Garry knocks out Fil-Am Jordan Williams in UFC 268
UFC debutant Ian Garry (right) just seconds away from unloading a thunderous right on Filipino-American MMA fighter Jordan Williams that knocked the latter out.
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Ultimate Fighting Championship debutant Irishman Ian “The Future” Garry couldn’t have asked for a better way to get started in the world’s premier combat sports league.



Garry, fighting in the preliminary card of UFC 268 at the Madison Square Garden in New York last Sunday, knocked out Filipino-American Jordan Williams with a second left in the opening round.



Garry took some nasty shots from the Wisconsin-based Williams early in the round, blooding his nose. 



With time running down, Garry threw a thundering right from the hip that slammed right into Williams’ jaw that buckled him. On Williams’ way down, the Irishman unloaded two more rights to finish him off as referee Mike Beltran waved off Garry.



After going 7-0 in Cage Warriors, now the 23-year-old Garry has his first official UFC win. 



Williams, on the other hand, has lost all three of his UFC matches since coming up from Dana White’s The Contender series in 2020. 



Williams’ debut was against Frenchman Nassourdine Imavov, who also made his UFC debut in UFC: Holm vs Aldana in October of 2020. Williams lost via unanimous decision. Imavov also fought in UFC 268 and chalked up an impressive second round TKO of Edmen Shahbazyan.



In Williams’ second match in the UFC he also lost to Mickey Gall in UFC Sandhagen vs Dillashaw via rear-naked choke at the 2:57 mark of the first round.



His three consecutive losses now put his career in the UFC in doubt. He is now at 9-6.



As for Garry, a lot of UFC fighters including his compatriot, the unflappable Conor McGregor, who was impressed with his debut. 



“Just absolutely incredible,” remarked McGregor of Garry’s win.



UFC fans can watch the upcoming UFC Fight Night Holloway vs Rodriguez this Sunday on Premier Sports on Skycable and Cignal as well as on the Tap Go app.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

