Dwight Ramos, Toyama go cold in 4th quarter, suffer sweep vs Kawasaki

Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses squandered a twin-digit lead in the first half to suffer another loss against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 6:06 p.m.) — Dwight Ramos and the Toyama Grouses saw a strong start go down the drain as they absorbed their second straight loss, 87-74, against the Kawasaki Brave Thunders on Sunday.

The Grouses zoomed to a 12-2 start in the early goings, that saw them control the game in the first half.

Kawasaki first showed signs of life in the third quarter, where they got themselves within two, 60-58.

But it was Toyama going cold in the fourth quarter which spelled their doom.

Kawasaki almost doubled the Grouses' output on offense, 29-14, in the final salvo to steal the win.

Nick Fazekas led the come-from-behind victory for Kawasaki with 36 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Ramos, meanwhile, finished with eight points, seven rebounds, and two assists in the losing effort for Toyama.

Julian Mavunga was the top scorer for the Grouses with 28 markers.

Toyama dropped to 1-10 in the B. League standings.

Meanwhile, Kobe Paras played just 15 minutes as a sub as Niigata Albirex BB extended their losing streak to eight losing to the Ryukyu Golden Kings, 71-63.

After a rough shooting night against the Kings on Saturday, Paras was on the bench to begin the game.

However, Paras continued to struggle with just five points on 2-of-7 shooting.