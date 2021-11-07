Alapag, Stockton Kings go 2-0 vs Santa Cruz Warriors

MANILA, Philippines — Assistant coach Jimmy Alapag and the Stockton Kings completed a back-to-back sweep of the Santa Cruz Warriors, winning 104-92, at the Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Louis King had another big scoring night with 32 points to lead Stockton to 2-0 in the standings after their opening games of the season.

The Kings used a fourth quarter surge where they outscored the Warriors, 28-14, to erase an early deficit where they trailed by 13 points, 35-22, at the end of the opening quarter.

Alapag thus took his second win in the NBA G League as Bobby Jackson's subordinate.

The former Gilas Pilipinas stalwart was tapped to be part of Jackson's staff after he also helped Jackson steer Sacramento to a title in the NBA Summer League earlier this year.

Alapag is aiming to become a coach in the NBA.

He has worked with the Kings organization for a couple of years now, highlighted by his two stints in the Summer League before getting the position in the G League.

Alapag and the Kings play the Agua Caliente Clippers next on November 14 (November 15, Manila time).