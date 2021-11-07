Luka hits game winner to lift Mavs over Celtics; Heat fend off Jazz

Luka Doncic hit a three-pointer falling away to lift the Dallas Mavericks past the Boston Celtics at the buzzer.

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 1:08 p.m.) — Luka Doncic hit a game-winning three over multiple defenders to lift the Dallas Mavericks over the Boston Celtics, 107-104, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Deadlocked for the final 1:39 ticks of the game, Doncic rose over three Boston defenders to hit the dagger as the clock expired.

After squandering a 19-point lead, the Mavs found themselves behind by a bucket with 2:12 left in the game, 104-102, with Marcus Smart converting a triple.

Then Kristaps Porzingis converted on a tip-in on the Mavs' next offensive possession to tie the game and set the stage for Doncic's heroics.

Smart fouled Doncic with 11.4 left after a Dallas timeout which helped the Mavs set up for the game winner.

Doncic finished with 33 points, nine rebounds, and five assists.

Porzingis, for his part, scattered 21 markers and pulled down seven boards.

Jayson Tatum topscored for the Celtics in the losing effort with 32 points. He also had 11 rebounds.

The Mavs improved to 6-3 in the standings.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat held off a Utah Jazz fourth quarter rally to escape with the win at home, 118-115.

The Jazz clawed back from a 19-point deficit in the final salvo and got themselves within one, 116-115, after a Rudy Gobert dunk with 11.5 ticks left in the game.

But Jimmy Butler would sink two free throws to pad Miami's lead to three with 10 seconds remaining.

Donovan Mitchell then missed on the potential game-tying shot for the Heat to hold on to the win.

Three Heat players scored at least 20 points with Tyler Herro leading the pack with 29 markers.

Butler scattered 27 points, tallied six assists, and grabbed three boards.

Kyle Lowry, meanwhile, finished with his first triple-double with the Heat with 20 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Mitchell paced the Jazz in the loss with 37 points.

Both the Jazz and Heat are now 7-2 for the season.

Elsewhere, the Philadelphia 76ers logged their sixth win in a row after beating the Chicago Bulls, 114-105.

Joel Embiid paced Philly in holding off Chicago with 30 points and 15 boards.

The Portland Trailblazers, for their part, recovered from their slump with a 105-90 rout of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Damian Lillard scored 25 points in the wire-to-wire victory for Portland.

Devin Booker was the hero for the Phoenix Suns in their 121-117 come from behind win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Booker had 38 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals in the victory.