Golf body laments law forcing Saso to make 'difficult decision' on citizenship

Philippines' Yuka Saso reacts after teeing off from the 14th tee in round 2 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) could not help but bemoan the Japanese law that forced golfer Yuka Saso to relinquish her Filipino citizenship.

The Japanese Nationality Law, which bans dual citizenship for Japan nationals once they turn 22, was passed in 1950 and was recently reinforced by the Japanese government.

Speaking on Noli Eala's Power & Play Saturday, NGAP Secretary General Bones Floro expressed their sadness that the unique law in the Land of the Rising Sun forced Saso into a predicament that few athletes go through.

"Medyo malungkot kami na she is made to make this difficult decision. Sayang, sana di naman dapat pero it is what it is. Yan ang batas nila," Floro said.

"We're also sad na we wont see our flag next to her name anymore in the future. Talagang malaking bagay sa ating mga Pilipino yan," he added.

Saso's decision to choose to become a Japanese citizen means that she can no longer represent the Philippines in international competitions like the Southeast Asian Games, the Asian Games, and the Olympics.

She also will not be playing for the Philippines anymore in her competitions in the LPGA and JLPGA.

NGAP affirms their support of the 20-year-old, though, as they understood the reason behind Saso's decision.

Playing an expensive sport like golf, Saso puts herself in a better position financially to succeed in Japan.

"It's her career. Kailangan din niyang isipin yun dahil professional athlete siya," Floro said.

"Andito pa naman tayo to support her. As she's always said to everyone she comes across, she would always be Filipino and Japanese at the same time," he added.

Representing the Philippines, Saso copped two gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games.

She also won the US Open, her first major LPGA title, under the banner of the tricolor flag earlier this year.