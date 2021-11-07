




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Golf body laments law forcing Saso to make 'difficult decision' on citizenship
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 7, 2021 | 11:23am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Golf body laments law forcing Saso to make 'difficult decision' on citizenship
Philippines' Yuka Saso reacts after teeing off from the 14th tee in round 2 of the women’s golf individual stroke play during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Kawagoe on August 5, 2021.
KAZUHIRO NOGI  /  AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The National Golf Association of the Philippines (NGAP) could not help but bemoan the Japanese law that forced golfer Yuka Saso to relinquish her Filipino citizenship.



The Japanese Nationality Law, which bans dual citizenship for Japan nationals once they turn 22, was passed in 1950 and was recently reinforced by the Japanese government. 





Speaking on Noli Eala's Power & Play Saturday, NGAP Secretary General Bones Floro expressed their sadness that the unique law in the Land of the Rising Sun forced Saso into a predicament that few athletes go through.



"Medyo malungkot kami na she is made to make this difficult decision. Sayang, sana di naman dapat pero it is what it is. Yan ang batas nila," Floro said.



"We're also sad na we wont see our flag next to her name anymore in the future. Talagang malaking bagay sa ating mga Pilipino yan," he added.



Saso's decision to choose to become a Japanese citizen means that she can no longer represent the Philippines in international competitions like the Southeast Asian Games, the Asian Games, and the Olympics.



She also will not be playing for the Philippines anymore in her competitions in the LPGA and JLPGA.



NGAP affirms their support of the 20-year-old, though, as they understood the reason behind Saso's decision.



Playing an expensive sport like golf, Saso puts herself in a better position financially to succeed in Japan.



"It's her career. Kailangan din niyang isipin yun dahil professional athlete siya," Floro said.



"Andito pa naman tayo to support her. As she's always said to everyone she comes across, she would always be Filipino and Japanese at the same time," he added.



Representing the Philippines, Saso copped two gold medals in the 2018 Asian Games. 



She also won the US Open, her first major LPGA title, under the banner of the tricolor flag earlier this year.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GOLF
                                                      YUKA SASO
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Defending champs Chiba down Kiefer's Shiga as Javi GDL makes Ibaraki debut
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Defending champs Chiba down Kiefer's Shiga as Javi GDL makes Ibaraki debut


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
While Ravena led a fourth quarter push that got them within five points, 91-86, with 2:32 left, the Lakestars fell just short...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Home Base': NU duo talks future of Philippine volleyball after Thailand stint                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Home Base': NU duo talks future of Philippine volleyball after Thailand stint


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
NU stalwarts Ivy Lacsina and Jen Nierva are among the newcomers to the Philippine women's national volleyball team progr...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Juan GDL career-highs for naught as Tokyo Z suffer meltdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Juan GDL career-highs for naught as Tokyo Z suffer meltdown


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 18 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Earthfriends squandered an 11-point advantage in the third quarter and found themselves trailing by twin digits with 6:03...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alapag wins G League coaching debut with Stockton Kings
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alapag wins G League coaching debut with Stockton Kings


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine basketball legend was hired by Kings front office last August to be part of its G League staff after helping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Donaire going for KO
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 November 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
WBC bantamweight champion Nonito Donaire Jr. is gunning for a knockout over undefeated mandatory challenger Reymart Gaballo when they face off in a scheduled 12-round bout at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Luka hits game winner to lift Mavs over Celtics; Heat fend off Jazz
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Luka hits game winner to lift Mavs over Celtics; Heat fend off Jazz


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Deadlocked for the final 1:39 ticks of the game, Doncic rose over three Boston defenders to hit the dagger as the clock ...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Bottas, Hamilton 'shocked' by Mexico Grand Prix front row lockout
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Bottas, Hamilton 'shocked' by Mexico Grand Prix front row lockout


                              

                                 47 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Championship leader Max Verstappen, who has a 12-point edge over Hamilton in the title race with five events left, was third...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jokic stars as Nuggets escape with win over Rockets
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jokic stars as Nuggets escape with win over Rockets


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Nikola Jokic tallied 28 points and 14 rebounds and made a clutch game-saving block at the buzzer as the Denver Nuggets survived...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UE alum Catantan cops gold in Penn State's Garret Open
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UE alum Catantan cops gold in Penn State's Garret Open


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Catantan battled Delphine De Vore of Columbia in the gold medal bout.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Copa kicks off in Carmona
                              


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 November 7, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Combatants see a wide-open race in the Philippines Football League’s Copa Paulino Alcantara that kicks off tonight at the PFF National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with