Eala keeps doors open to play for the Philippines in SEA Games, Asian Games

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala is keeping her doors open in representing the national team in the upcoming Southeast Asian Games and Asian Games set next year.

During an exclusive interview with former PBA commissioner Noli Eala, who is also her uncle, the teenage tennis sensation said she was "looking forward" to representing the tricolor flag.

Related Stories Alex Eala sidelined by injury

"I think it's everyone's dream to represent their country and I think this is a bigger thing than just an individual sport," said Eala.

"Representing the country means you're doing it for the Philippines and it just makes it so much more special," she added.

Eala, a two-time Grand Slam champion in Juniors, is currently taking a break from tennis as she's nursing an injury.

As for her professional and juniors career, Eala is taking her time in plotting her calendar.

"I have not started on planning that yet, I'm sure my coaches and my parents have looked into it but it's still quite early to tell," said Eala.

For the Grand Slams, Eala says she remains unsure of competing in all four tournaments but remains excited to strut her stuff.

"I wouldn't guarantee that it's all four, but I think playing the majors is still something I'm looking forward to this year," she said.