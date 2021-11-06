




































































 




   







   















Sports
                        
Knicks turn back Milwaukee on the road; Cavs escape Raptors
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 6, 2021 | 11:17am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. 
Andy Lyons / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The New York Knicks turned back the Milwaukee Bucks for a bounce back win, 113-98, at the Fiserv Forum in Wisconsin on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



After trailing by as much as 21 points, the Knicks battled back behind Julius Randle and Derrick Rose on offense. They outscored the Bucks, 94-60, in the final three quarters to turn the tide in their favor.



Randle topscored with 32 points. He also had 12 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.



Rose, meanwhile, finished with 23 points. RJ Barrett also scattered 20 markers.



Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points in the losing effort.



Meanwhile, Darius Garland stepped up for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the clutch to lift them past the Toronto Raptors on the road, 102-101.



Down one with 4.8 ticks left in the game, Garland made good on two shots from the charity stripe to take the lead and the win.



Scottie Barnes missed on a tip-in that would've been the potential game-winner for the Raptors.



Garland finished with 21 points to lead five Cavs players in double-digit scoring



In the other games, the Brooklyn Nets topped the struggling Detroit Pistons, 96-90, behind Kevin Durant's 29 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.



The San Antonio Spurs, for their part, won over the Orlando Magic, 102-89.



The Washington Wizards, meanwhile, breezed past the Memphis Grizzlies, 115-87.



The LA Clippers also emerged victorious over the Minnesota Timberwolves, 104-84.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

