Caloocan-Pasig, Camarines-Negros headline PCAP Saturday

MANILA, Philippines — This is the litmus test for the Caloocan LoadManna Knights to see how far they can go in this Professional Chess Association of the Philippines-San Miguel Corp.-Ayala Land Premier Cup.

In third place after briefly unseating San Juan at the top of the Northern Division, Caloocan will take on two other group powers on Saturday, November 6 – the Laguna Heroes and the Pasig King Pirates respectively in the day’s double header.

Pasig is in second spot with a 16-1 record (tied with San Juan except the Predators hold a 259.5-248 advantage in won points) while Laguna is in fourth with a 13-4 record.

The LoadManna Knights will need to rebound after having been destroyed by San Juan during their Wednesday, November 3 encounter.

The top sides they have beaten in this resurgent second round are from the south in Iloilo (13.5-7.5) and Negros (15.5-5.5). No doubt, huge confidence boosters.

However, after losing to San Juan, they now face the top squads of the north – after San Juan – in Pasig, Laguna, and the Manila Indios Bravos in a literal Indian run to the top. Furthermore, they play the Philippine Paralympic Chess Team to close out the elimination round. Two matches are certainly winnable but they will need to be at their absolute best when faced with the top teams of the north and second best team in the south who have been virtual giant-killers.

In the other key match of this Saturday evening, the struggling Negros Kingsmen battle the Camarines Soaring Eagles.

Both teams did very well in the first conference, the All-Filipino Cup. Come the second conference, the Wesley So Cup, Negros faded but Camarines remained dangerous.

This conference, both teams are in the midst of a rollercoaster ride. If they both occupied the top tier early in the tournament, they now are in the latter half of the play-off picture.

Negros, which at one point, was second in the south, is now in fifth with a 10-7 record. Camarines finds themselves at eight with an 8-8 record.

They seem to be not in danger of falling off as the next team is Surigao with a 3-14 record unless they shock everyone with a downward spiral.

The proud Soaring Eagles, with their personnel concerns, can move up the standings. Ideally, they would love to go to fourth or fifth and avoid Iloilo or the Paralympic Team when they play-offs begin in a few short weeks.