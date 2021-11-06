




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
'I believe in him': Jazz coach praises Clarkson for breaking shooting slump
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 6, 2021 | 10:10am

                           

                        

                                                                        
'I believe in him': Jazz coach praises Clarkson for breaking shooting slump
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz reacts during the second half against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on November 4, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Todd Kirkland / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Utah Jazz head coach Quin Snyder expressed his unwavering belief in Fil-Am guard Jordan Clarkson after the latter's 30-point explosion to lead the team to a 116-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



Clarkson, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year, always had quality minutes off of the bench despite suffering from an early shooting slump in the past couple of games.





This was because of Snyder's faith in Clarkson that he would eventually break out of his struggles.



"I've taken a couple of guys out [of the rotation] but not Jordan Clarkson. I believe in him," Snyder said in an episode of Roundball Roundup.



"You know, I think that's part of when someone believes in you, the moments where you may have some doubts, you don't," he added.



And surely Clarkson did repay Snyder's good faith with his tremendous second half performance against Atlanta, scoring 25 points to pace the Jazz to their seventh win of the season.



But what Snyder commended Clarkson for most was even when he wasn't scoring, he was impacting the game in other areas.



The basketball tactician cited some plays in Utah's game against defending champions Milwaukee Bucks where he saw Clarkson keeping himself involved in the game amid his struggles.



"There's a couple of sequences in the Milwaukee game where he just threw himself into other parts of the game. I think that's the most important thing," Snyder said.



"If somebody's not making shots and they're going inward and feeling sorry for themselves, you can be frustrated. But when it impacts other parts of your game... that's different. There's a confidence that he has in himself and he and I have a little bit of connection in that regard," he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JORDAN CLARKSON
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 'Home Base': NU duo talks future of Philippine volleyball after Thailand stint                                 
play

                                 
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
'Home Base': NU duo talks future of Philippine volleyball after Thailand stint


                              

                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
NU stalwarts Ivy Lacsina and Jen Nierva are among the newcomers to the Philippine women's national volleyball team progr...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Sultan-Caraballo: strange scoring
                              


                              

                                                                  By Bill Velasco |
                                 November 6, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The smoke still hasn’t cleared over the scoring of the WBO Intercontinental bantamweight championship bout between Jonas Sultan and previously undefeated Carlos Caraballo last Sunday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Saso fires 70, leapfrogs to joint 16th
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Saso fires 70, leapfrogs to joint 16th


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Filipino-Japanese ace Yuka Saso capped her second-round outing with an eagle and a birdie to submit a two-under 70 and jump...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA officially joins EASL
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA officially joins EASL


                              

                                                                  By Nelson Beltran |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
After some period of hemming and hawing, the Philippine Basketball Association signed up with the East Asia Super League in...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Harmie survives rough day, reigns again at Aoki
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Harmie survives rough day, reigns again at Aoki


                              

                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Harmie Constantino lost a four-stroke lead as she lost her rhythm and touch but pounced on Mafy Singson’s late mishap...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Knicks turn back Milwaukee on the road; Cavs escape Raptors
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Knicks turn back Milwaukee on the road; Cavs escape Raptors


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Randle topscored with 32 points. He also had 12 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Caloocan-Pasig, Camarines-Negros headline PCAP Saturday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Caloocan-Pasig, Camarines-Negros headline PCAP Saturday


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
In third place after briefly unseating San Juan at the top of the Northern Division, Caloocan will take on two other group...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Verstappen dominates Hamilton in Mexico Grand Prix practice
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Verstappen dominates Hamilton in Mexico Grand Prix practice


                              

                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
The Dutch Red Bull driver, who has a 12-point lead over Hamilton in the championship with five races left, clocked a blistering...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PBA, other leagues gain some relief
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PBA, other leagues gain some relief


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Metro Manila’s shift into the less prohibitive Alert Level 2 classification has given the PBA and other sports leagues...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hanoi Games set May 12-23
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hanoi Games set May 12-23


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Unless they qualify for early voting, most members of the Philippine team to the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with