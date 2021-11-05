Weightlifting, boxing unsure of inclusion in 2024 Paris Olympics

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is hopeful weightlifting and boxing — sports from which the country delivered a gold, two silvers and a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics — will be included in the 2024 Paris Games calendar.

The two disciplines, which produced the country its breakthrough Olympic gold from lifter Hidilyn Diaz, a couple of silver and a bronze from boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial, respectively, are in danger of being stricken out from the Paris schedule due to governance problems.

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach had, in fact, said recently that a decision would be made “as early as possible” on whether or not boxing and weightlifting would be played in the quadrennial event.

“Yes, IOC will decide but we’re hopeful, of course,” Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson yesterday told The STAR.

As for weightlifting, Samahang Weighlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) chief Monico Puentevella has long said the international federation from which the country belongs is making sweeping reforms to ensure that the sport will remain in the Olympics.

“The IOC demands that we strengthen our constitution and by-laws especially anti-doping. No choice kami diyan, we have to follow or else,” said Puentevella in an interview with The STAR last August.

The country has high hopes of snaring more Olympic mints in Paris especially in weightlifting and boxing.

There are a lot of hopefuls in weightlifting alone as 17-year-old wonder Vanessa Sarno, an Asian and world juniors champion, Olympian Elreen Ando and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristel Macrohon emerge as contenders apart from Diaz.

Of course, boxing has been an Olympic medal-producing machine ever since and should send a stronger delegation that is expected to be spearheaded by Petecio, Paalam and Marcial, who have all bared plans of eyeing nothing but the gold in Paris.

But the absence of weightlifting and boxing could deny the country that chance.