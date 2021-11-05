




































































 




   







   















   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Weightlifting, boxing unsure of inclusion in 2024 Paris Olympics
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 2:44pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Weightlifting, boxing unsure of inclusion in 2024 Paris Olympics
2020 Tokyo Olympic medalists (from left) Carlo Paalam (silver), Hidilyn Diaz (gold), Nesthy Petecio (silver) and Eumir Marcial (bronze).
Hidilyn Diaz's Facebook
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines is hopeful weightlifting and boxing — sports from which the country delivered a gold, two silvers and a bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics — will be included in the 2024 Paris Games calendar.



The two disciplines, which produced the country its breakthrough Olympic gold from lifter Hidilyn Diaz, a couple of silver and a bronze from boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial, respectively, are in danger of being stricken out from the Paris schedule due to governance problems.



International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach had, in fact, said recently that a decision would be made “as early as possible” on whether or not boxing and weightlifting would be played in the quadrennial event.



“Yes, IOC will decide but we’re hopeful, of course,” Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson yesterday told The STAR.



As for weightlifting, Samahang Weighlifting ng Pilipinas (SWP) chief Monico Puentevella has long said the international federation from which the country belongs is making sweeping reforms to ensure that the sport will remain in the Olympics.



“The IOC demands that we strengthen our constitution and by-laws especially anti-doping. No choice kami diyan, we have to follow or else,” said Puentevella in an interview with The STAR last August.



The country has high hopes of snaring more Olympic mints in Paris especially in weightlifting and boxing.



There are a lot of hopefuls in weightlifting alone as 17-year-old wonder Vanessa Sarno, an Asian and world juniors champion, Olympian Elreen Ando and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Kristel Macrohon emerge as contenders apart from Diaz.



Of course, boxing has been an Olympic medal-producing machine ever since and should send a stronger delegation that is expected to be spearheaded by Petecio, Paalam and Marcial, who have all bared plans of eyeing nothing but the gold in Paris.



But the absence of weightlifting and boxing could deny the country that chance.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BOXING
                                                      OLYMPICS
                                                      WEIGHTLIFTING
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson says Jazz teammates helped him bounce back
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson says Jazz teammates helped him bounce back


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Just a couple of days after a meager two-point performance against the Sacramento Kings, Clarkson caught fire and had a game-high...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Alex Eala sidelined by injury
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Alex Eala sidelined by injury


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Eala has not seen action since the US Open Juniors in September where she finished with a semifinals finish in girls' do...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NBA orders probe into racism claims against Suns owner
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NBA orders probe into racism claims against Suns owner


                              

                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
The NBA ordered an investigation into allegations of racism and misogyny made against Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver on...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Canelo eyes undisputed history in Plant showdown
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Canelo eyes undisputed history in Plant showdown


                              

                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
Mexican pound-for-pound king Saul "Canelo" Alvarez has his sights on joining an exclusive club on Saturday (Sunday, Manila...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine golf body 'sad' to see Yuka Saso go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine golf body 'sad' to see Yuka Saso go


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Born to a Japanese father and Filipino mother, Saso, 20, announced her decision on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 De Jesus limited as Duke routs Wingate in exhibition
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
De Jesus limited as Duke routs Wingate in exhibition


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 59 minutes ago                              


                                                            
A tune-up before their US NCAA season begins on November 9 (November 10 in Manila), de Jesus looked to shake off the rust...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 League of Legends teams up with PUBG Mobile, Fortnite for Arcane premiere
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
League of Legends teams up with PUBG Mobile, Fortnite for Arcane premiere


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Popular battle royal games PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are getting the League of Legends treatment as Riot Games collaborates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Verstappen-Hamilton showdown spices up F1 Mexican Grand Prix
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Verstappen-Hamilton showdown spices up F1 Mexican Grand Prix


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
It is down to five races in the 2021 Formula 1 season. 

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Gilas women prospects among Fil-Am talents to watch out for in US NCAA
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Gilas women prospects among Fil-Am talents to watch out for in US NCAA


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 hours ago                              


                                                            
Five Gilas women prospects will test their mettle in the upcoming US NCAA season.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 UFC 268 to open with explosive Gaethje-Chandler match
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
UFC 268 to open with explosive Gaethje-Chandler match


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
In a lightweight match that seems about a year in the making, third-ranked Justin Gaethje (23-3-0) will take on Michael Chandler...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with