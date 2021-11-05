De Jesus limited as Duke routs Wingate in exhibition

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American guard Vanessa de Jesus of Duke was limited to just two points in the Blue Devils' 86-50 against Winthrop in an exhibition game at the Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

A tune-up before their US NCAA season begins on November 9 (November 10 in Manila), de Jesus looked to shake off the rust after a lengthy hiatus due to their season was cut short because of COVID-19.

De Jesus sank only one field goal out of her seven attempts in her 20 minutes of play, but contributed in other areas with five rebounds and four assists.

The Fil-Am talent is in her second year with the Blue Devils. She played only four games in her freshman year where she was the starting point guard for Duke.

The Blue Devils outscored Wingate 24-5 in the second quarter to blow the game wide open after only leading by four points, 18-14, after the first.

Coming off the bench, Duke veteran Miela Goodchild top-scored for Duke with 18 points in 14 minutes of action.

Transferee Celeste Taylor chipped in 17 points, five rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals.

De Jesus hopes to pick up the pace in time for their home opener against Winthrop next Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) also at the Cameron Indoor Stadium to officially begin the US NCAA season.

Their conference schedule against the Atlantic Coast Conference begins on December 19 (December 20, Manila) against University of Miami.