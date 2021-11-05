League of Legends teams up with PUBG Mobile, Fortnite for Arcane premiere

Fortnite and PUBG Mobile join the celebrations as Netflix Arcane series, based on Riot Games' League of Legends, is set to premiere.

MANILA, Philippines – Popular battle royal games PUBG Mobile and Fortnite are getting the League of Legends treatment as Riot Games collaborates with both to promote Arcane, Riot Games' first animated series.

In Fortnite, popular League of Legends character and main Arcane protagonist Jinx is joining the Fortnite world along with Jinx-themed items available in the Fortnite shop.

Additionally, Riot Games will now feature in the Epic Games Store.

“Riot Games is one of the world’s best developers and creators of groundbreaking entertainment franchises. We’re excited they’ve chosen to partner with us to bring their titles to millions of new players through the Epic Games Store,” said Steve Allison, Vice President and General Manager of the Epic Games Store.

Fortnite isn't the only world getting a League of Legends treatment.

The island of Erangel and the plane of Runeterra are about to collide as PUBG Mobile also announced its partnership with Riot Games for upcoming game updates.

PUBG Mobile update version 1.7, set to release mid-November, will see characters, items, and locations from Arcane appearing in the widely popular shooting game.

“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with Riot Games to celebrate its first-ever League of Legends animated series. Runeterra is one of the most beloved universes in gaming, and to be able to bring that magic to PUBG MOBILE while also supporting the release of Arcane is an amazing opportunity. We’ve got a lot in store for our players with the Version 1.7 update, including some completely new gameplay features we’ve never experimented with before, so we can’t wait to show off more,” said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing, Tencent Games.

Confirmed League of Legends characters making appearances in PUBG Mobile, based on the teasers posted online are Jinx, Vi, Caitlyn, and Jayce. PUBG Mobile Twitter also hinted that Piltover, the technological city of progress, might be an upcoming location in the game.