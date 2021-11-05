




































































 




   







   















Verstappen-Hamilton showdown spices up F1 Mexican Grand Prix
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 5, 2021 | 11:36am

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines – It is down to five races in the 2021 Formula 1 season. 



There are 12 points separating Max Verstappen from defending champion Lewis Hamilton, who is in pursuit of his eighth Driver of the Year championship, which will separate him from Michael Schumacher. 



In the constructors’ race, Mercedes holds a 23-point advantage over Red Bull. 



As if the one-upmanship weren’t thrilling enough, Verstappen’s fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez comes into play in the Mexican Grand Prix on November 8 at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez. The race will be shown at 3 a.m. on Premier Sports and Tap Go. 



Perez would love nothing more than to win in his home country. Said Perez of the opportunity, "It would be incredible. It is the least that my country and its people deserve.”



The question now is would Perez allow Verstappen to pass him?



“We’ll see,” Perez answered by way of being non-committal. 



Compounding the sub-plots is Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo, who used to drive for Red Bull and is now with McLaren offering unsolicited advice to Perez to ignore any instructions from team management. “A home win? That's like the thing that you dream of as a kid. If obviously you've earned it on track, then yeah, I feel like it should be yours for the taking."



Should the Mexican win, it would add to his win at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix earlier this season.



With the return of live audiences to sporting events, organizers of the Mexican Grand Prix are expecting a banner crowd after a record-breaking 400,000 people at the US Grand Prix at Austin, Texas.



Organizers intimated that after the 2020 race was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, less than 5% asked for a refund, with the rest rolling their booking to 2021.



And the race has all the makings of a historic and incredible F1 event that will be televised in the Philippines via Premier Sports and Tap Go.



November 6 (1:30 a.m.) Practice Round 1 on Tap Go



November 6 (5 a.m.) Practice Round 2 on Tap Go



November 7 (1 a.m.) Practice Round 3 on Tap Go



November 7 (4 a.m.) Qualifying on Premier Sports and Tap Go



November 8 (3 a.m.) Race Day on Premier Sports and Tap Go


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

