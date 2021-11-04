Warriors thwart Hornets; Kings keep Pelicans reeling

Jordan Poole #3 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a dunk on Gordon Hayward #20 of the Charlotte Hornets in the second half at Chase Center on November 03, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors were able to pull away in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets for a 114-92 win at the Chase Center in San Francisco on Wednesday (Thursdday, Manila time).

Led by Jordan Poole's 31 points, the Warriors improved to 6-1 despite trailing in the first half.

Golden State outscored Charlotte, 61-40, in the second half of the game.

Stephen Curry and Damion Lee scattered 15 points each.

Gary Payton II, meanwhile, scored 14 points.

Meanwhile, the New Orleans Pelicans were sent reeling to their fifth straight loss by the Sacramento Kings, 112-99.

Harrison Barnes paced Sacramento with 23 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

In other games, the Dallas Mavericks squeaked past the San Antonio Spurs, 109-108.

The Los Angeles Clippers nipped the Minnesota Timberwolves, 126-115.

The Toronto Raptors, for their part, beat the Washington Wiards, 109-100, with Fred VanVleet scoring 33 points in the win.

The Boston Celtics rebounded at the expense of the Orlando Magic, 92-79.

Meanwhile, the Portland Trailblazers' struggles continued as they absorbed a 107-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.