




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Fil-Am Jordan Williams sees action in UFC 268 undercard
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 4, 2021 | 12:32pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fil-Am Jordan Williams sees action in UFC 268 undercard
Since graduating from Dana White’s The Contender Series, Jordan Williams (left) has fought twice in the UFC and lost both times 
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The significance of the moment is not lost on 31-year-old mixed martial arts fighter Jordan Williams (9-5-0; 0-2 in UFC). On Sunday, November 7 (10 a.m. Manila time), this fighter of mixed American, Filipino, German and Nigerian blood will be fighting in UFC 268: Usman vs Covington at the Madison Square Garden in New York.



Bomaye, as Williams is known, is fighting at the world’s greatest arena. A venue for kings and champions where his idol, the late boxing great Muhammad Ali, fought a total of eight times, most notably against Floyd Patterson, Joe Frazier and Ernie Banks. 



Jordan co-opted “bomaye” from the legendary “Rumble in the Jungle” where the Congolese audience chanted “Ali boma ye”, which in the local Lingala means “Ali kill him.”



Of course, Williams will not slay his upcoming opponent — Irish newcomer Ian Garry — but he badly needs to win. 



Since graduating from Dana White’s The Contender Series, Williams has fought twice in the UFC and lost both times — one unanimously and the other via submission.



And Williams seems to have made more buzz with a video that showed him stopping a carjacking just this past August. 



In that video that appeared to have come from the gas station-convenience store’s CCTV, Williams went inside to purchase something but left his car running. A man slipped into the driver’s seat and was attempting to back it up when Williams tore out of the store and literally threw the man out.



“I fought my way into the UFC,” Williams told Philstar.com. “I am going to do my best to stay there. It is electrifying to be here in the UFC. I was a mix of emotions to be in the UFC after putting in a decade of work. I was dancing, crying, smiling…”



Garry though will not be easy pickings, and Williams is aware of that. The Irishman’s moniker is “The Future” after all. He was signed by the UFC after going 7-0 in Cage Warriors. 



Now, Williams will fight someone who not only is on a winning streak and has won both his fights in 2021 but someone who is a good eight years younger.



“It’s going to be a technical match-up,” noted Williams of the upcoming fight. “He’s (Ian) a very good striker and his IQ is far from where his career is supposed to be. He mixes it up a lot. I like the match-up. It’s going to be a big match. At this point, I need to prove I belong.”



“I need to derail his hype train and put myself on those tracks.”



Regarding Williams’ Filipino heritage, the fighter’s grandfather came over to the United States via the US Navy. On his right arm — his “heritage shoulder” as he calls it — he has tattoos representing the Philippines, Germany and Nigeria where his family all hail from. 



“I got into MMA because while wrestling in school, my friends and I saw Anderson Silva fight. He was such an inspiration. I would also like to draw inspiration and support from my Filipino roots this Sunday at UFC 268."



UFC 268 can be viewed on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as via the Tap Go app.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      MMA
                                                      UFC
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Yuka Saso chooses Japanese nationality
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yuka Saso chooses Japanese nationality


                              

                                                                  By Jan Veran |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
Yuka Saso announced her decision to choose the Japanese nationality in two years’ time.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Donaire wary of &lsquo;hungry and dangerous&rsquo; Gaballo
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Donaire wary of ‘hungry and dangerous’ Gaballo


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Despite an obvious advantage in experience, Donaire vowed not to go easy against the 25-year-old, who he expects to go into...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PlayPark PH and its gaming community donate over P1M to COVID-19 response, various charities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PlayPark PH and its gaming community donate over P1M to COVID-19 response, various charities


                              

                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
PlayPark and its community came together and shared their blessings to raise a total of Php1,066,252.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Adiwang camp claims Brooks trying to mess up Filipino&rsquo;s focus
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Adiwang camp claims Brooks trying to mess up Filipino’s focus


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Brooks, set to face Adiwang in his first-ever main event in ONE Championship, had said in media interviews that he thinks...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 San Miguel boss rewards Olympic boxers, reaffirms support for Paris 2024
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
San Miguel boss rewards Olympic boxers, reaffirms support for Paris 2024


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
San Miguel Corporation president Ramon S. Ang vowed to support boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial as they...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Yuka Saso backer ICTSI vows continued support despite golfer&rsquo;s impending citizenship change
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Yuka Saso backer ICTSI vows continued support despite golfer’s impending citizenship change


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Having been behind Filipino golfers like Saso, and Bianca Pagdanganan in their careers, ICTSI remained committed to helping...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Warriors thwart Hornets; Kings keep Pelicans reeling
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Warriors thwart Hornets; Kings keep Pelicans reeling


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Golden State outscored Charlotte, 61-40, in the second half of the game.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine golf body 'sad' to see Yuka Saso go
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine golf body 'sad' to see Yuka Saso go


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Born to a Japanese father and Filipino mother, Saso, 20, announced her decision on Wednesday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hamilton hopes Mercedes avoids altitude sickness in Mexico
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hamilton hopes Mercedes avoids altitude sickness in Mexico


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Lewis Hamilton will be hoping his Mercedes team has overcome their occasional altitude sickness this weekend as he bids to...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Curry, Embiid lead Sixers past Bulls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Curry, Embiid lead Sixers past Bulls


                              

                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Seth Curry and Joel Embiid led the way as a depleted Philadelphia 76ers handed the Chicago Bulls only their second defeat...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with