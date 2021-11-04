Fil-Am Jordan Williams sees action in UFC 268 undercard

MANILA, Philippines – The significance of the moment is not lost on 31-year-old mixed martial arts fighter Jordan Williams (9-5-0; 0-2 in UFC). On Sunday, November 7 (10 a.m. Manila time), this fighter of mixed American, Filipino, German and Nigerian blood will be fighting in UFC 268: Usman vs Covington at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

Bomaye, as Williams is known, is fighting at the world’s greatest arena. A venue for kings and champions where his idol, the late boxing great Muhammad Ali, fought a total of eight times, most notably against Floyd Patterson, Joe Frazier and Ernie Banks.

Jordan co-opted “bomaye” from the legendary “Rumble in the Jungle” where the Congolese audience chanted “Ali boma ye”, which in the local Lingala means “Ali kill him.”

Of course, Williams will not slay his upcoming opponent — Irish newcomer Ian Garry — but he badly needs to win.

Since graduating from Dana White’s The Contender Series, Williams has fought twice in the UFC and lost both times — one unanimously and the other via submission.

And Williams seems to have made more buzz with a video that showed him stopping a carjacking just this past August.

In that video that appeared to have come from the gas station-convenience store’s CCTV, Williams went inside to purchase something but left his car running. A man slipped into the driver’s seat and was attempting to back it up when Williams tore out of the store and literally threw the man out.

“I fought my way into the UFC,” Williams told Philstar.com. “I am going to do my best to stay there. It is electrifying to be here in the UFC. I was a mix of emotions to be in the UFC after putting in a decade of work. I was dancing, crying, smiling…”

Garry though will not be easy pickings, and Williams is aware of that. The Irishman’s moniker is “The Future” after all. He was signed by the UFC after going 7-0 in Cage Warriors.

Now, Williams will fight someone who not only is on a winning streak and has won both his fights in 2021 but someone who is a good eight years younger.

“It’s going to be a technical match-up,” noted Williams of the upcoming fight. “He’s (Ian) a very good striker and his IQ is far from where his career is supposed to be. He mixes it up a lot. I like the match-up. It’s going to be a big match. At this point, I need to prove I belong.”

“I need to derail his hype train and put myself on those tracks.”

Regarding Williams’ Filipino heritage, the fighter’s grandfather came over to the United States via the US Navy. On his right arm — his “heritage shoulder” as he calls it — he has tattoos representing the Philippines, Germany and Nigeria where his family all hail from.

“I got into MMA because while wrestling in school, my friends and I saw Anderson Silva fight. He was such an inspiration. I would also like to draw inspiration and support from my Filipino roots this Sunday at UFC 268."

UFC 268 can be viewed on the Premier Sports Channel on Sky Cable and Cignal as well as via the Tap Go app.