Injured Troy Rosario fueled by past PBA finals heartbreaks
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 4, 2021 | 11:13am

                           

                        

                                                                        
TNT's Troy Rosario played while nursing an injury in Games Four and Five of the Philippine Cup Finals
MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga had to go through some tough challenges on their way to the PBA Philippine Cup trophy.



Apart from having to beat the plethora of SMC teams — Barangay Ginebra, San Miguel and Magnolia — TNT also needed to survive some more than a handful of injuries.





One of the multiple players who had the fight through injuries was first-time PBA champion Troy Rosario.



Rosario had suffered a dislocated pinky and was also nursing a back injury after one of the more gruesome falls in Game Three of the finals.



But lo and behold, the former National University standout was back in action the next game — and was even in the starting lineup.



In the recent episode of One Sports' The Game, Rosario opened up about his decision to continue on playing despite being banged up.



"Nakita ko rin kasi yung paghihirap ng mga ibang teammates ko eh, yung mga teammates ko may nararamdaman na rin," said Rosario.



"Like Kuya Kelly [Williams], yung back spasm niya, Ryan Reyes, yung hamstring, Jayson Castro, yung sprained ankle niya, si Poy [Erram] nga naglalaro basag yung cheekbone eh so sabi ko yung sakin nga daliri lang eh, yung likod ko naman, medyo bawas lang yung sensation so wala problema dun. Ba't di ko piliin maglaro," he added. "May isang kamay pa naman ako eh,"



But of course, Rosario wasn't in 100% shape in the last two games of series.



Rosario fumbled most of the time when he got the ball, owing to his dislocated finger.



More than anything though, Rosario wanted to keep on contributing for his team to reach the top, no matter how small.



"Yun nga lang, hirap ako sumalo nung mga games na yun, yung Four and Five. Pero kailangan tiisin eh kasi talagang gustong gusto manalo talagang gagawin mo lahat," he said.



"At saka siguro pagod na rin ako sa mga heartbreak na pinagdaanan ko, sawa na rin ako siguro matalo sa finals," he added.



Rosario had three finals apperances with TNT before this year's Philippine Cup, and it took their fourth and latest finals stint to finally finish the job and claim the championship.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

