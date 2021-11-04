San Juan blasts Caloocan to regain solo lead in PCAP North

MANILA, Philippines – That’s how you answer the doubters and the critics.

The San Juan Predators regained the top spot of the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines after two masterful performances Wednesday evening.

San Juan blew out Isabela in rapid play after being held to a 3.5-3.5 draw in blitz chess for a resounding 14.5-6.5 win.

In the nightcap that pit San Juan against the Caloocan LoadManna Knights — who squeaked past the Davao Chess Executive Wizards, 11-10, in their first match of the double-header — the result was not quite what everyone expected.

The Predators took blitz chess, 5-5-1.5, with only Caloocan’s IM Paulo Bersamina getting a full point off San Juan counterpart IM Rolando Nolte. Barlo Nadera likewise drew with San Juan’s FM Arden Reyes, 0.5-0.5, as the Predators took a huge 5.5-1.5 plead.

Come rapid chess, Bersamina was the only one to muster a point — this time a draw with Nolte as San Juan claimed the two points off every other board for a 13-1 romp and a surprising 18.5-2.5 win.

The two wins pushed San Juan back on top of the North, a spot they vacated in the past four days.

Caloocan’s loss saw them drop all the way to third place as Pasig likewise returned to second spot, 16-1, the same record as San Juan’s except that the Predators have 259.5 won points to the King Pirates’ 248.

Pasig throttled Pampanga, 16-5, and Manila, 13.5-7.5.

In other key matches in the Northern Division, Manila tripped Laguna, 11-10. The Heroes rebounded in the second game of the Wednesday night double header with a 13.5-7.5 triumph over Isabela.

Laguna is in fourth spot with a 13-4 record while Manila is at fifth with a 12-5 slate. Isabela, despite losing their two matches, remained at seventh with a 9-8 record.

Davao, previously in eighth place, dropped to ninth as Rizal leapfrogged over them to the eighth spot (and in the playoff picture now) with a 7-10 record.