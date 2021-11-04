Adiwang camp claims Brooks trying to mess up Filipinoâ€™s focus

Adiwang camp claims Brooks trying to mess up Filipino’s focus

Jarred Brooks (C) has made comments to try and stir the pot between teammates Lito Adiwang (R) and Joshua Pacio

MANILA, Philippines – Team Lakay firmly believes that Jarred Brooks is simply trying to break Lito Adiwang's focus on their upcoming bout with the American's recent comments.

Brooks, set to face Adiwang in his first-ever main event in ONE Championship, had said in media interviews that he thinks the strawweight contender is better than the current champion Joshua Pacio, who is Adiwang's teammate in Team Lakay.

For the Baguio-based stable, the comments were made to stir the pot between Adiwang and Pacio, who are good friends within their team.

"Nagbitaw ng statement si Lito, sabi niya wala lang siyang [Brooks] masabi so gumagawa siya ng storya," Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao told media on Wednesday.

"Just to give issues, para lang alam mo yun? Sirain lang yung focus ni Lito," he added.

It wouldn't be impossible for Brooks to use his words to affect Adiwang's psyche as they have already had multiple verbal jabs exchanged in the past.

As for Sangiao, he said Brooks would only be able to have a say in who's more capable between his wards if he gets to face them both.

The MMA mentor advices Brooks to not knock it until he tries it.

"Hindi [niya] masasabi yun hanggang hindi mo nata-try yung dalawa [kalabanin]," said Sangiao.

"Hindi mo masasabi na mas magaling si ganito kung hindi mo na-experience," he added.

Brooks-Adiwang is set to headline ONE: NextGen III set for broadcast on November 26.

The fight card also features Filipino strawweight Rene Catalan taking on Alex Silva.