Sports
                        
Triumphant Miado wants to see wife in ONE Championship too
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 4:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Triumphant Miado wants to see wife in ONE Championship too
Jeremy Miado (left) with his wife Chesla (right) and their son Tobiko
Instagram
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Jeremy Miado has two goals in his mind as he gains momentum in his ONE Championship career following his second straight win against China's Li Tao Miao last Friday in ONE: NextGen.



One is to gain a shot at a world title, as is expected from any competitive athlete. Another is to be joined by his wife Chesla in the Singapore promotion.





A unique couple, Miado and Chesla met through MMA and are now both training under Thailand-based gym Marrok Force.



Now that he is rising in the ranks of the pros, marked by his first win streak in ONE Championship, Miado wants his partner to follow suit.



"Syempre yung goal ay magkaron ng title shot, yun yung goal talaga. Tapos sana makapasok rin yung wife ko sa ONE, makapaglaro rin siya," he said in a post-event press conference on Wednesday.



Having been with her throughout his MMA journey, the strawweight contender wants to keep Chesla by his side in the Circle as well.



"Nagkakilala kami sa gym, fighter din siya, ka-teammate ko. Lagi kami magkasama sa training sa Pilipinas, hanggang sa nadevelop kami," Miado said.



"Gusto niya rin makapasok sa ONE kaya tuloy-tuloy rin ang training niya. Motivated siya para marating niya yun, kasi gusto rin niya lumaban sa malaking promotion," he added.



Chesla is currently in the Philippines tending to her and Miado's child but will be heading back to Bangkok soon to resume her training.



"Ngayong month, babalik siya dito sa [Thailand]," Miado said.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

