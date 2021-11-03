




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
San Miguel boss rewards Olympic boxers, reaffirms support for Paris 2024
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 2:41pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
San Miguel boss rewards Olympic boxers, reaffirms support for Paris 2024
San Miguel Corporation president Ramon S. Ang (third from right) pose with Olympic medalists Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam after personally handing them their check rewards.
Photo from SMC
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Corporation president Ramon S. Ang vowed to support boxers Nesthy Petecio, Carlo Paalam and Eumir Marcial as they go in pursuit of the Olympic gold medal in the 2024 Paris Games.



“At a time when our country is seeing the initial signs of hope to recover from the pandemic, our Olympic medalists continue to inspire us to do our best and rise above all difficulties,” said Ang in a statement Wednesday.



Ang personally handed the P2 million incentive to Marcial for his bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics and P5 million each to Petecio and Paalam for their silver.



That is on top of the SMC business of their choice that they can put up in their respective provinces.



“As we wish them further success in boxing in the coming Olympics and in Eumir’s case, his next professional bout, we also taking steps to further secure their future with the San Miguel businesses of their choice,” said Ang.



Ang said the country’s first Olympic gold courtesy of lifter Hidilyn Diaz should inspire Petecio, Paalam and Marcial to also shoot for the gold in Paris for a sport that also produced past Olympic medalists like silver winners Anthony Villanueva and Onyok Velasco in the 1964 in Tokyo and 1996 in Atlanta, respectively.



Diaz had already received P10 million from SMC for her golden feat.



Ang has high hopes that Marcial could become both a professional and Olympic champion.



“Eumir’s first bout is impressive, considering that he turned pro and fought his first pro bout following a long layoff due to the pandemic. I see him reaching the greater heights like great boxers Flash Elorde and Manny Pacquiao, who have long been associated with San Miguel during and even after their professional careers,” said Ang.



“If he becomes a champion in his division in the coming years and also wins a gold medal in the Paris Olympics in 2024, then he will have the unique distinction of being the first one to do so,” he added.



San Miguel, a longtime supporter of Philippine sports, backed the Philippine team that won 149 gold medals, 117 silvers and 121 bronzes in the 2019 Southeast Asian Games as well as the country’s successful 2005 SEA Games campaign where it went home with a 112-85-93 haul.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

