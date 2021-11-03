Jazz hold off Kings, gain solo lead in NBA West Conference

Donovan Mitchell (45) paced the Utah Jazz with 36 points in the win over the Sacramento Kings at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time)

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz seized solo lead in the Western Conference after a 119-113 victory over the Sacramento Kings at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

The Jazz fended off the gritty Kings to take their second win in a row and improve to 7-1.

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley exploded for 36 and 30 points, respectively, to pace the Jazz.

But it was three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert who put the nail in the coffin with his rebounding and shooting from the charity stripe during the endgame.

Gobert also blocked a driving layup by Davion Mitchell in the dying seconds of the game.

He ended up with 20 rebounds and 12 points and also had four rejections.

Bojan Bogdanovic likewise joined the scoring party with 20 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting.

Jordan Clarkson struggled from the field with only two points. He shot a dismal 1-of-13 for the night.

Meanwhile, Harrison Barnes paced the Kings with 23 points to lead seven Sacramento players who finished in double-digits.