Manila-Laguna, San Juan-Caloocan highlight PCAP Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines – By day’s end, there will be either further separation between the top teams in the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines or they will remain within striking distance of one another.

The Manila Indios Bravos (11-4) clash with the Laguna Heroes (12-3) and the San Juan Predators (14-1) collide with the Caloocan LoadManna Knights (14-1) in two of the biggest matches on Wednesday when the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup resumes.

Caloocan took over the pole position of the Northern Division after San Juan fell to the Pasig King Pirates last weekend. Caloocan has 228 points to San Juan’s 226.5 points. The King Pirates are in third also with a 14-1 record and 218.5 points. Laguna is in fourth with a 12-3 record and 203.5 points while Manila is in fifth with an 11-4 record and 191 points.

With eight matches (including this Wednesday’s double-header) left in the elimination round, the top five teams of the north (including the 14-1 Pasig King Pirates) will all continue to jockey for playoff position. Only the top eight squads of each division will advance to the knockout rounds.

In the other matches of the north’s top teams, San Juan plays Isabela while Caloocan takes on Davao. Laguna battles Isabela while Manila faces off with Pasig.

Over at the Southern Division, key matches include Toledo battling the division’s leader in the Philippine Paralympics Team while the Camarines Soaring Eagles lock horns with SinQGApore.