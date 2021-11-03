




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Manila-Laguna, San Juan-Caloocan highlight PCAP Wednesday
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
November 3, 2021 | 11:01am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Manila-Laguna, San Juan-Caloocan highlight PCAP Wednesday
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – By day’s end, there will be either further separation between the top teams in the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines or they will remain within striking distance of one another.



The Manila Indios Bravos (11-4) clash with the Laguna Heroes (12-3) and the San Juan Predators (14-1) collide with the Caloocan LoadManna Knights (14-1) in two of the biggest matches on Wednesday when the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup resumes.



Caloocan took over the pole position of the Northern Division after San Juan fell to the Pasig King Pirates last weekend. Caloocan has 228 points to San Juan’s 226.5 points. The King Pirates are in third also with a 14-1 record and 218.5 points. Laguna is in fourth with a 12-3 record and 203.5 points while Manila is in fifth with an 11-4 record and 191 points.



With eight matches (including this Wednesday’s double-header) left in the elimination round, the top five teams of the north (including the 14-1 Pasig King Pirates) will all continue to jockey for playoff position. Only the top eight squads of each division will advance to the knockout rounds.



In the other matches of the north’s top teams, San Juan plays Isabela while Caloocan takes on Davao. Laguna battles Isabela while Manila faces off with Pasig.



Over at the Southern Division, key matches include Toledo battling the division’s leader in the Philippine Paralympics Team while the Camarines Soaring Eagles lock horns with SinQGApore.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      CHESS
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 No inch to spare
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 November 3, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
The pandemic has put a lot of pressure on PBA teams to make sure their imports coming for the Governors Cup, set to start in the third or fourth week of November, are within the height ceiling of less than 6-6.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Brownlee heads import cast
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Brownlee heads import cast


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
PBA teams are now firming their choice of imports for the Governors Cup set to start in the third or fourth week of November...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Kobe Bryant chopper crash victim families win $2.5M over photos
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Kobe Bryant chopper crash victim families win $2.5M over photos


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Relatives of people who perished in the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant will receive $2.5 million in compensation...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former UST judoka dies at 23
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former UST judoka dies at 23


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 4 days ago                              


                                                            
Tablan was a two-time UAAP MVP and helped the UST Judoka win four UAAP titles in a row during his tenure with the team.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Super rookie Mikey Williams learned to be a 'better pro' thanks to TNT veterans
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Super rookie Mikey Williams learned to be a 'better pro' thanks to TNT veterans


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 3 hours ago                              


                                                            
Having won the championship in his first conference in the league, Williams spoke highly of the contribution of the vets,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Jazz hold off Kings, gain solo lead in NBA West Conference
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jazz hold off Kings, gain solo lead in NBA West Conference


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 57 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley exploded for 36 and 30 points, respectively, to pace the Jazz.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Colby Covington eyes payback vs Kamaru Usman in UFC 268
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Colby Covington eyes payback vs Kamaru Usman in UFC 268


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 1 hour ago                              


                                                            
Colby Covington had been dreaming of and plotting his redemption against his rival Kamaru Usman, who defeated him via technical...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Manila-Laguna, San Juan-Caloocan highlight PCAP Wednesday
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Manila-Laguna, San Juan-Caloocan highlight PCAP Wednesday


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
By day’s end, there will be either further separation between the top teams in the PCAP Northern Division or they will...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 PlayPark PH and its gaming community donate over P1M to COVID-19 response, various charities
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
PlayPark PH and its gaming community donate over P1M to COVID-19 response, various charities


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
PlayPark and its community came together and shared their blessings to raise a total of Php1,066,252.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Lowry, Heat too hot for Mavericks
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Lowry, Heat too hot for Mavericks


                              

                                 2 hours ago                              


                                                            
Kyle Lowry put on an exhibition of 3-point shooting as the Miami Heat outgunned Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, 12...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with