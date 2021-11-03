




































































 




   

   









Riot Games launches month-long event ahead of League of Legends Netflix premiere
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
MANILA, Philippines — Riot Games has launched a month-long event across its game titles to celebrate the premiere of Arcane, the developers' first-ever animated series, on Netflix.



Dubbed "RiotX Arcane", the festivities kicked off November 1 with all of Riot Games' titles celebrating the series, which is inspired by one of its most popular games — League of Legends.



Arcane-themed products and events are available across Riot's different games like LoL itself, Wild Rift, Teamfight Tactics, Legends of Runeterra and Valorant.



What's in store are heroes Jayce and Caitlyn being released in Wild Rift, new champion Jayce joining Legends of Runeterra, a new agent Chamber in Valorant, and Arcane-inspired skins available in League of Legends.



“To create an experience around the launch of Arcane, we started with our games, the origin of the IP,” said Sarah Schutz, Head of Riot Experience (XP), Riot Games. “We hope we’ve created an event that encourages players to celebrate Arcane in their own unique and meaningful ways, as a global community, in and around the games they love.”



Meanwhile, Arcane itself is set to premiere on November 6.



Arcane is set to tell the origin story of two iconic League of Legends characters, which people have surmised to be sisters Jinx and Vi based on the series trailer.



It will comprise of three arcs, with each arc having three episodes.



The series' first arc will be available on Netflix and will have co-streaming exclusively on Twitch.



The second and third arc will follow in the weeks after.



Apart from the in-game celebrations for Arcane, Twitch will also be broadcasting Arcane's red carpet Global Premiere Event held at Riot Games' Los Angeles headquarters which will be open to co-streaming for fans which will earn them exclusive in-game items for Riot Games’ titles via Twitch drops.



Besides the premiere event, Twitch will be allowing fans to stream while watching and reacting to Arcane's first episode.



"Interest in deeper storytelling from our global player base played a big part in our decision to make Arcane, so it's only right that they will be able to watch the first episode of Arcane together as a community. When designing the event, we wanted to blend traditional entertainment with innovative, digital-first approaches that increase access for players around the world, creating something new for people to enjoy together," said Brandon Miao, Cross-Product Experiences and Partnerships Lead, Riot Experience (XP) at Riot Games.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

