Super rookie Mikey Williams learned to be a 'better pro' thanks to TNT veterans

MANILA, Philippines — Mikey Williams has a lot to catch up on in terms of experience in the PBA, having only played his rookie year at 30 years old.

But being surrounded by some of the league's best veterans in the TNT Tropang Giga like Ryan Reyes, Jayson Castro and Kelly Williams, the ace rookie had some of the most accomplished players teaching him the ropes.

Having won the championship in his first conference in the league, Williams spoke highly of the contribution of the vets, both in his individual development, and the team's overall success.

"Rooming with Ryan for like half of the bubble, and having vets like Kelly and Jayson, you know, you learn a lot about being a pro... being a better pro," Williams said in a recent episode of One Sports' The Game.

"Those guys carry themselves with so much humility, so much leadership that they bring to the table, you can't do anything to follow because those are great leaders to be leading us," he added.

The journey to the Philippine Cup title was not easy as the Tropang Giga had to go through a plethora of contenders -- erstwhile defending champions Ginebra San Miguel, former Philippine Cup powerhouse San Miguel Beermen, and then the gritty Magnolia Hotshots.

But the TNT was able to get through the hump and end a six-year drought of PBA titles for the franchise.

Not taking away anything from himself as well as the younger players in the roster like RR Pogoy, Troy Rosario and Poy Erram, Williams couldn't help but credit the experience and guidance of the older players in the team as a game-changer in their journey.

"Throughout the whole bubble, those [vets] are who we leaned on when we came to you know, them being vocal, them pushing us, holding us accountable," said Williams.

"Little things like that, that's what helped us get over the hump," he added.

Williams and the rest of the Tropang Giga are currently enjoying the time off before the PBA restarts for its second conference.

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial earlier said the league is planning to open another conference, which will likely include imports, by mid-November.