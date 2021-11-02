




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Saso, Shibuno collide in Toto Classic opener
                        

                           
Jan Veran - Philstar.com
November 2, 2021 | 12:33pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Saso, Shibuno collide in Toto Classic opener
Yuka Saso of the Philippines hits her tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup at Mountain Ridge Country Club on October 10, 2021 in West Caldwell, New Jersey.
Sarah Stier / Getty Images / AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The rich Toto Japan Classic could not have put up a more explosive start than pit a returning Yuka Saso against local darling and resurgent Hinako Shibuno in the first two rounds of the $2 million event unfolding Thursday in Shiga Prefecture.



The Fil-Japanese is so focused on the task at hand, confident of putting up a solid outing in her rare stint in the very circuit (LPGA of Japan Tour) where she launched her pro career — in remarkable fashion, winning two titles and leading to invites and berths in the LPGA Tour and eventually scoring a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open.



It, however, won’t be easy. In fact, pressure mounts right in the first two rounds of the 72-hole championship as Saso is paired with Shibuno, who is coming into the event brimming with confidence following a big victory in last Sunday’s Mitsubishi Electric tournament where she eagled the first playoff hole to beat Korean Bae Seon Woo in a victory that came after she missed the cut in the Nobuta Group Masters the previous week.



The two aces slug it out with veteran Momoko Ueda at 9:10 a.m. of the Seta Golf’s North course.



Meanwhile, Saso also seeks to regain her previous career-best spot at No. 5 or move a rung higher with a strong finish this week.



Idle the last three weeks, including a purposeful skip of the BMW Championship of the LPGA Tour in Korea to prepare for her Japan return stint, Saso yielded the No. 5 spot to Aussie Minjee Lee, who tied for 12th in Busan to switch places with her in the latest rankings.



But with the LPGA Tour taking its own break this week, a victory or a Top 3 finish in the Toto Classic could push Saso back to her career-best No. 5 ranking or even to No. 4 with current holder Sei Young Kim holding a slim lead in average points over Lee and Saso.



Kim has 5.89 average points with the Aussie posting 5.53 and the ICTSI-backed ace toting 5.51. But a so-so effort at Toto might enable No. 7 Lydia Ko (5.38) of New Zealand to get past her.



The first time Saso and Shibuno clashed in the first two rounds of a JLPGA event, the former missed the cut while latter went on to tie for 13th in the Daikin Orchid in Okinawa last March.



But Saso, 20, has improved by leaps and bounds since then, highlighting her memorable 2021 LPGA campaign with a major victory that boosted her world ranking while netting her a five-year membership status in the world’s premier ladies tour.



But they are just one of a slew of marquee match-ups in the blue-ribbon Toto Classic event with Olympic silver medalist and seven-leg winner this year Mone Inami clashing with Yuna Nishimura and Serena Aoki at 9:30 a.m.; Ayaka Furue mixing it up with Yui Kawamoto and Saki Nagamine at 9:40 a.m; and Sakura Koiwai slugging it out with Minami Katsu and Ayaka Takahashi at 8:40 a.m., all on the first hole.



Jiyai Shin, who beat Saso by three in last year’s Toto Classic played over 54 holes in Ibaraki, kicks off her title-retention drive against veteran and former top JLPGA campaigner Ai Suzuki and Ritsuko Ryu.



Meanwhile, after her Japan sortie, Saso flies back to the US this weekend to compete in LPGA’s last two events, the Pelican Championship on November 11-14 and the CME Group Tour Championship on November 18-21, both in Florida.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

