Caloocan gains solo lead in PCAP North

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in over five months, there is a new top dog in the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines.

The Caloocan LoadManna Knights took the pole position of the north after their two wins last Saturday over Pengcheng (21-0) and Bangkok (15.5-5.5) while San Juan split their matches — a 15.5-5.5 setback to Pasig and a 17-4 bounce back win over Manila.

Following those results, Caloocan went to the top with a 14-1 record — the same as San Juan — but with a slight lead in won points, 228-226.5.

San Juan has lorded it over the north since the Wesley So Cup elimination round all the way up to the division finals. This year, they had led the first and second rounds until this past weekend.

This third conference — the PCAP-San Miguel Corporation-Ayala Land Premier Cup — has seen the resurgence of Caloocan.

And perhaps, the balance up and down the lineup.

For a while, it seemed that after their top two boards of IMs Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia, the LoadManna Knights struggled especially in the lower boards.

Since the second round of this conference, the rest of the squad picked it up.

Nowhere was that more evident than this past weekend when Caloocan — playing without Garcia who was unavailable — slotted IM Domingo Ramos to Board Two while alternate senior players Art Villasenor and Juancho Caunte were fielded on Board Four against Pengcheng and Bangkok, respectively.

The two claimed all six points available in both matches from blitz and rapid play.

While they went up against two lower tier squads, Caloocan has been one of the hottest teams in PCAP since the second round.

They seem to have addressed their problem at the homegrown boards with Paul Sanchez and Barlo Nadera making the Top 25 PCAP Players List.

Sanchez, who mans Board Six is actually ranked 11th has posted a 21-2-7 record with 32.5 won points. Nadera, who is on Board Seven, is 25th with a 17-7-5 slate; good for 30.5 points.

There are three other LoadManna Knights in the Top 25 for a total of five players — the most by any one team in PCAP.

Bersamina is at 12th with a 20-6-4 record. WNM Arvie Lozano is at 16th with a 19-7-4 slate. And IM Garcia is at 22nd with an 18-7-1 record.

While there are four more playdates and the rankings can obviously still change, for now, Caloocan has gained immeasurable confidence since their run. And it looks like they are peaking at the right time.

Caloocan will be tested once more on Wednesday, November 3, when they battle Davao in the first game and Laguna in the second game.