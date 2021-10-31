




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Glover Teixeira fulfills promise to win UFC Light Heavyweight title at age 42
                        

                           
Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
October 31, 2021 | 11:34am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Glover Teixeira fulfills promise to win UFC Light Heavyweight title at age 42
FILE: In this file photo, Glover Teixeira (top) of Brazil fights Anthony Smith (bottom) of the United States in their Light Heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on May 13, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images / AFP Douglas P. DeFelice  /  GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA  /  Getty Images via AFP
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — "The promise is done."



That is exactly what 42-year old Brazilian-American said not soon after he bagged the Ultimate Fighting Championship Light Heavyweight title from erstwhile champion Jan Blachowicz to a packed Etihad Arena crowd in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.



Teixeira, two days after he turned 42 years old last October 28, forced Blachowicz to tap out following a rear naked choke in the second of what was supposed to be a five-round bout in the main event of UFC 267.



Teixiera gave Blachowicz trouble from the very first round when he took him to the ground and pinned him. 



In the second round, Blachowicz was able to defend the first two takedown attempts by Teixiera while landing some strikes. But two left hooks wobbled Blachowicz and when Teixeira mounted him, it was just a matter of time. Referee Mark Goddard called the end of the match at the 3:02 mark.



"Twenty years, baby. I have no words to describe. I was thinking of so many things to say but what am I going to say? And I am 42 years old and am breaking the rules," gushed Teixeira post-match. 



It took 20 years of dreaming and seven years for another shot at championship gold (he lost to then champion Jon Jones in May of 2014). But in the end, as Brazilian-American mixed martial arts fighter Glover Teixeira promised to the world, he was leaving Abu Dhabi, a world champion.



During an interview with philstar.com a day before his 42nd birthday, Teixeira postulated that he might get lucky come Sunday. “Seven years to get back to a title fight? Seven is a perfect number,” said Teixeira. “This fight could go the distance. We both have knockout power. I have the most submissions at the light heavyweight while Jan has knockout power. I gotta bring the fight and finish it early.”



Finish it early he did and now, Teixeira is ready for a parade in his new hometown of Bethel, Connecticut.



Added Teixeira to philstar.com, "Winning this fight and winning a championship will mean a lot to me. It took 20 years since I started training and fighting to chase it and now I am here."



Teixeira is the second oldest man to win a UFC title. The oldest is Randy Couture who at age 43 took the heavyweight title.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BRAZILIAN GLOVER TEIXERA
                                                      ULTIMATE FIGHTING CHAMPIONSHIP
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Jeremy Miado repeats over China's Miao via 2nd round TKO
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Jeremy Miado repeats over China's Miao via 2nd round TKO


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Miado, who made his return to the cage for the first time since 2019, exhibited a striking master class against his opponent...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Former UST judoka dies at 23
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Former UST judoka dies at 23


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Tablan was a two-time UAAP MVP and helped the UST Judoka win four UAAP titles in a row during his tenure with the team.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Paras steers Niigata past Yamagata in Emperor's Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Paras steers Niigata past Yamagata in Emperor's Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 17 hours ago                              


                                                            
Paras led all scorers with 12 points, shooting 3-of-4 from deep, to lift his squad over Division 2's Yamagata.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Parks' Nagoya steamroll Tokyo Z, Aquino makes Shinshu debut in Emperor's Cup
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Parks' Nagoya steamroll Tokyo Z, Aquino makes Shinshu debut in Emperor's Cup


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 21 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Diamond Dolphins, after trailing against the Division 2 team in the early goings of the match, ended the first quarter...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Fil-Am coach shares unique experience seeing historic Clarkson-Green NBA clash
                              


                                                            

                                  Exclusive                              

                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Fil-Am coach shares unique experience seeing historic Clarkson-Green NBA clash


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 1 day ago                              


                                                            
Scores of overseas Filipino workers, migrants and Filipino-Americans were present to witness the first instance when two players...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 TNT message sent: We&rsquo;re back!
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
TNT message sent: We’re back!


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The emotional celebration they did when the final buzzer sounded illustrated just how much this long-overdue PBA Philippine...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 NCAA basketball, volley return soon
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
NCAA basketball, volley return soon


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The plan is set for the return of NCAA basketball and volleyball in February next year after a two-year lull.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ASEAN Para Games shelved anew
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
ASEAN Para Games shelved anew


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 13 hours ago                              


                                                            
The ASEAN Para Games has been cancelled for the second straight edition.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Chooks 3x3 exits World Tour
                              


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 October 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Manila Chooks TM took an early exit in the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters, bowing to powerhouse clubs Liman of Serbia and Amsterdam of the Netherlands yesterday.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 The wait is over
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 October 31, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
It’s been a while since TNT won a PBA championship. The last time came in the 2014-15 Commissioner’s Cup when coach Jong Uichico masterminded TNT’s seventh title clincher via a 4-3 series cliffhanger...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with