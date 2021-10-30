Paras steers Niigata past Yamagata in Emperor's Cup

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:08 p.m.) — Kobe Paras and the Niigata Albirex BB shrugged off their losing streak in the B. League, winning against the Yamagata Wyverns, 71-60, to advance to the next round of the Emperor's Cup on Saturday.

Paras led all scorers with 12 points, shooting 3-of-4 from deep, to lift his squad over Division 2's Yamagata.

Niigata outscored their opponents in the second quarter 31-10 to shift momentum in their favor.

While Yamagata tried to inch closer in the fourth salvo, the deficit proved too much as Albirex moved on and will play the Hiroshima Dragonflies in the next round on Sunday.

Though they have yet to meet in the B. League, Niigata will face a tough challenge against the Dragonflies who are ranked third in Division 1.

Niigata is in the lower end of the standings in 20th with a 2-7 slate in the B. League.

Meanwhile, the Ibaraki Robots have yet to field Filipino import Javi Gomez de Liano.

The Robots won over Division 2's Fighting Eagle Nagoya, 86-74.

They will face Levanga Hokkaido in the next round.