Yulo continues to carry weight of Olympics disappointment as motivation

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo competes in the parallel bars event at the men's apparatus finals during the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at the Kitakyushu City Gymnasium in Kitakyushu, Fukuoka prefecture on October 24, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Carlos Yulo is continuing to bear the weight of his disappointment when he fell short of bringing home a medal during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

This despite redeeming himself with double-medal performances in the 50th FIG Artistic World Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan last week.

The Philippine gymnastics dynamo explained that continuing to hold on to the painful memory of Tokyo was not to bring himself down with regret, but rather push himself more.

"Dinala ko po sya eh, hangging dito [sa Worlds]. Araw-araw naman, 'di ko kinakalimutan talaga yung naranasan ko nung Olympics," Yulo told Noli Eala on his radio show Power & Play Saturday.

"Kada gigising po ako sa umaga, palagi ko tinatanong yung sarili ko na paano kung Olympics na, anong gagawin ko?... 'Di naman po [ako] natatakot pero mas namomotivate po ako kasi ayoko na yung ganung performance eh. Ayoko na po talaga yun," he added.

Yulo crashed out of the medal hopes early in his pet event floor exercise in Tokyo, when he didn't even get to qualify to the final.

It looked far from the performance he had when he topped the qualifications for the event in worlds, and just fell short of defending his world title as a crucial penalty stripped him of the podium.

The difference in performances, Yulo says, that bagged him a gold medal in vault and a silver in parallel bars, was more mental than it was physical.

"Siguro kulang ako sa confidence [noon]. Tapos 'di ko sinasarili kung ano yung meron ako, yung skill ko, I'm not owning it," he said.

"Nung sa Olympics, [tuwing] magpapractice, magcocompete ako, wala po masyadong tiwala sa sarili. Pero this time, 'di na ako nag-care sa lahat, [na] matalo, o magkamali," he added.

Getting his head right, the 21-year-old got back to his winning ways.

"Nakafocus lang ako sa routine ko talaga," he said.