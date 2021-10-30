Parks' Nagoya steamroll Tokyo Z, Aquino makes Shinshu debut in Emperor's Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Bobby Ray Parks and the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins made easy work of Earthfriends Tokyo Z, 93-58, at the Kishiwada City Gymnasium in the Emperor's Cup/Empress' Cup on Saturday.

The Diamond Dolphins, after trailing against the Division 2 team in the early goings of the match, ended the first quarter on an 8-0 scoring run to take the advantage, 31-17.

They then followed it up with a 16-2 start in the second period to blow the game wide open.

It was cruise control after that as they led the game by as big as 39 points.

Parks only had six points but on an efficient 3-of-3 shooting clip. He also had three boards, four assists, two steals and no turnovers.

Filipino import Juan Gomez de Liaño did not play for the Earthfriends.

Meanwhile, Matt Aquino finally made his debut for the Shinshu Brave Warriors in their 93-52 drubbing of the Bambitious Nara.

Aquino played seven minutes and made the most of it with nine points and two boards in the game.

Parks and Aquino meet in the next round as the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins clash against the Shinshu Brave Warriors.

In a clash of Filipino imports, Dwight Ramos' Toyama Grouses lambasted Kemark Cariño and the Aomori Wat's, 105-71.

A third quarter barrage where they outscored the Wat's, 38-13, decided the fate of the game.

Ramos saw limited minutes, though, as he only played 12 minutes. He finished with four points, three rebounds and three assists.

Cariño, for his part, played 14 minutes to finish with four points as well.

Toyama will play Shimane Susanoo Magic in the next.