Schools scramble to form teams as esports collegiate league looms
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 3:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Schools scramble to form teams as esports collegiate league looms
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Several schools are already in the middle of putting together esports teams in anticipation for the upcoming Collegiate Center for Esports regular season.



Having participated already in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang 1v1 Exhibition matches, and set to compete in the 5-on-5 Varsity Cup (MVC), the 10 member schools of the NCAA are acting quickly to find aspiring gamers among its students.



Because unlike the exhibition matches and the MVC, which features hoops varsity players, the regular season would need full-time esports athletes at the helm.



Hunting for the next esports star in their respective schools are Arellano University, De La Salle-College of St. Benilde, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Jose Rizal University, Colegio de San Juan de Letran, Lyceum of the Philippines, Mapua University, San Beda University, San Sebastian College - Recoletos, and the University of Perpetual Help System DALTA.



In fact, Arellano has already launched local tournaments within its school branches in the hopes of finding esports gems.



"Sa kanila laro-laro lang noong una then it becomes a tournament. ‘Yung competitive skills ng students, tumatakbo. It’s a new talent that they can hone," Arellano athletics director Peter Cayco said.



CCE president Edwin Chiong welcomed the enthusiasm of the participating schools in preparing for the up and coming league.



"We are delighted by the efforts of our beloved schools in this noble cause for Esports. It’s just the beginning and we look forward to the further growth and development down the road with the interest of our student-athletes remaining as the top priority," Chong said.  



The preparations for its official season-by-season calendar is already underway by the CCE. 



But first, all eyes are on the MVC set to happen from November 10 to 21.



Perpetual has been pegged as the slight favorite after Jasper Cuevas ruled the exhbition matches.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

