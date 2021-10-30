




































































 




   

   









LeBron leads Lakers over Cavs in return, Nets drub Pacers
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 1:17pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
MANILA, Philippines — LeBron James helped the Los Angeles Lakers reach .500 in his first game back from injury as they topped the Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-101, on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).



James finished with 26 points, eight assists, and three rebounds to lead the Lakers past a gritty Cavs side and even out their slate at 3-3.



After a seesaw game, the Lakers were able to pull away in the fourth quarter to deny Cleveland their first back-to-back wins in Los Angeles in six years.



In the other games, the Brooklyn Nets also reached .500 with a 105-98 victory over the struggling Indiana Pacers, 105-98.



James Harden paced the Nets with 29 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.



For their part, the Miami Heat continue their solid start to the season with a 114-99 win over the Charlotte Hornets.



Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 32 points while Tyler Herro chipped in with 26 markers.



Erik Spoelstra's Heat thus improved to a 4-1 record for the year.



Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors edged out the Orlando Magic, 110-109.



The Sacramento Kings also came out victorious, winning at the expense of the New Orleans Pelicans, 113-109.



De'Aaron Fox paced the Kings with 23 points, seven rebouds and five assists.



In the other games, the Denver Nuggets topped the Dallas Mavericks as Nikola Jokic returned to play, 106-75, and the Portland Trailblazers leave the LA Clippers struggling, 111-92.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

