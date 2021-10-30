San Juan stakes PCAP lead vs Pasig, Manila

MANILA, Philippines — It doesn’t get any easier for the San Juan Predators.

The top dog of the Northern Division of the Professional Chess Association’s PCAP-SMC-Ayala Land Premier Cup faces off against other top sides in their division tonight, Saturday, October 30.

In the opening match of the double header, the Predators battle the Pasig King Pirates then try to fend off the Manila Indios Bravos in the nightcap.

San Juan is the last undefeated team in the league in this second round of the competition with a 13-0 slate. The Caloocan LoadManna Knights are in second spot with a 12-1 record while Pasig, which has an identical win-loss record is at third due to total won points. Laguna and Manila are fourth and fifth respectively with an 11-2 record while Isabela, the only other team with a record above .500 is at 7-6.

With four playdates and eight games left (excluding today’s matches), every team is jockeying for position. Only the top eight squads of the Northern Division as well as the best eight of the Southern Division advance to the knockout rounds.

Placing in the top teams means having to face the sixth and eighth seeds of each division. In the case of the north, that means playing against either the Rizal Batch Towers, Davao Executive Chess Wizards, the Bangkok Double Bishop, the Olongapo Rainbow Team 7 depending on how they all finish.

Other key matches in the north this Saturday include Laguna taking on Pasig in the second game of the evening.