Mikey Williams cherishes 'surreal moment' of PBA title, Finals MVP
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 30, 2021 | 9:23am

                           

                        

                                                                        
Mikey Williams cherishes 'surreal moment' of PBA title, Finals MVP
Mikey Williams was named Finals MVP in his first-ever PBA Finals appearance
MANILA, Philippines — It was a late birthday bash for TNT ace rookie Mikey Williams, as they ended a six-year title drought with the PBA Philippine Cup title, on Friday.



The PBA newcomer, who just turned 30 earlier this week in Bacolor, sweetened it all the more after he won Finals MVP.





The first rookie to win the plum in 12 years, Williams reflected on the experience during TNT's celebrations.






"I feel like, this is just a surreal moment for all of us," said Williams during his on-court interview.



"We definitely put the work in, we definitely put the time in, it's been a long season, it's been real challenging for everybody," he added.



A grueling run to the title consisted of dethroning last year's champions Ginebra San Miguel, and denying erstwhile powerhouse San Miguel Beermen a return trip to the finals.



And while the lopsided 4-1 series win doesn't look much, the Magnolia Hotshots still gave TNT their money's worth.



Now with the mission over in Bacolor after all the challenges, Williams and the rest of his teammates plan to savor the moment.



"I think we're all just really blessed to be in this moment and I think we're just going to enjoy it," he said.



As for his individual accolade, Williams merely deflected the credit to his teammates and coaches.



Admitting that he had struggles to really get into his groove in the PBA, Williams drew strength from the rest of his TNT Tropang Giga.



"It took a minute to adjust, but everybody behind me welcomed me with open arms and they definitely made my job a lot easier," he said.



"They just gave me the confidence and continued to push me, and we all just continued to work. But I got to thank everybody behind me, the team and the coaches, we all got it done," he added.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

