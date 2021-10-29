




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Late replacement Olsim overpowered by Indian in ONE Atomweight Grand Prix
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 10:59pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Late replacement Olsim overpowered by Indian in ONE Atomweight Grand Prix
Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim
ONE Championship
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:23 p.m.) — Team Lakay's Jenelyn Olsim could not get anything going against the wrestling of Ritu Phogat as she fell out of the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Semifinal in ONE: NextGen in Singapore on Friday, losing via unanimous decision.



A late replacement after Japan's Itsuki Hirata had to withdraw due to illness, Olsim was unsuccessful in getting the upset against the fourth-ranked atomweight contender.





Phogat was able to dictate the pace of the bout as they spent most of the fight on the ground.



A tremendous grappler, Phogat dominated Olsim as the latter was forced to stay on the defensive.



Still, Phogat was able to get through her guard with takedowns and an effective ground-and-pound game.



While Olsim tried multiple submission attempts, including a triangle choke in the dying seconds of the third round, she was unsuccessful.



Phogat thus booked her ticket to the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Final where she will face Stamp Fairtex who bested Julie Mezabarba in the other semifinal on Friday.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

