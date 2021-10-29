TNT ends six-year title drought, disposes Magnolia in Game 5

Mikey Williams and the TNT Tropang Giga closed out the Magnolia Hotshots in five games to clinch the PBA Philippine Cup title

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:25 p.m.) — The TNT Tropang Giga are PBA champions again after six years with a Game Five closeout win against the Magnolia Hotshots, 94-79, to rule the Philippine Cup at the DHVSU Gym in Bacolor, Pampanga on Friday.

After topping the eliminations, TNT went all the way to clinch the crown — having gone through defending champions Barangay Ginebra, erstwhile Philippine Cup powerhouse San Miguel, and finally, the gritty Hotshots.

TNT employed a stingy defense to jump to a comfortable lead at the end of the first period, 21-14.

Costly turnovers turned to quick and easy points for the Tropang Giga, who only appeared to pull away in the second quarter.

A 24-8 start in the second period gave TNT a whopping 23-point lead, 45-22.

Hotshots rookie Jerrick Ahanmisi went on a solo eight-point run to breathe life into Magnolia's bid and get them within 14 at the half, 47-33.

But TNT were able to hold them off and hang on for the championship.

Ace rookie Mikey Williams was named Finals MVP, the first rookie to do so in 12 years after he led TNT to the title in his first PBA conference.

Williams finished with 24 points in the title-clinching Game Five win. He also had four rebounds and four assists.

For his part, RR Pogoy scattered 19 markers. Poy Erram chipped in with seven points and 10 boards.

Meanwhile, Best Player of the Conference Calvin Abueva finished with 14 points while his fellow frontrunner Ian Sangalang topscored for the Hotshots with 18 points.

Sangalang also had nine rebounds and two assists.

Returning coach Chot Reyes thus copped his ninth career championship — and the first since the 2011-2012 Philippine Cup where he also mentored TNT.

The Tropang Giga overcame the odds after the injury bug affected more than one of its players.

Kelly Williams, Poy Erram and Troy Rosario all had to see action despite being banged up from injuries to clinch the Cup.