




































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

               

               








               

               

                  

                                          

                        
Sports
                        
Fil-Am coach shares unique experience seeing historic Clarkson-Green NBA clash
                        

                           
Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 5:43pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Fil-Am coach shares unique experience seeing historic Clarkson-Green NBA clash
Fil-Am coach Cris Gopez (L) was able to attend the historic Filipino clash between Jordan Clarkson and Jalen Green in Houston on Thursday (Friday, Manila time)
Courtesy of Cris Gopez
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Filipino community in Texas was in full attendance during the Houston Rockets' Filipino Heritage Night at the Toyota Center on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).



Scores of overseas Filipino workers, migrants and Filipino-Americans were present to witness the first instance when two players of Filipino heritage faced each other in a game.





Among those in the audience was Fil-Am coach Cris Gopez, who runs Fil-Am Nation Select — an organization that develops and promotes Fil-Am athletes across different sports.






Philstar.com caught up with Gopez after the game to talk about the one-of-a-kind experience.



"You know, the game was great, to witness two Fil-Am athletes compete against each other," Gopez said of the game that had Clarkson's Jazz winning against Green and the Rockets, 122-91.



"Obviously, Jalen started the game [and] Jordan came off the bench. But as soon as Jordan came off the bench, right away, people wanted to see them going against each other. That was the excitement," he added.



In the Philippines and in the US, or wherever in the world, Filipinos are basketball crazy, and Gopez said it was obvious during the game.



"The atmosphere was great. [There] was a lot of support from the Filipino community. It was great to see a bunch of Jalen Green t-shirts on everyone in the arena... It was super, super awesome to be around," he said.



Rubbing shoulders with the Clarksons



But Gopez had an experience not all Filipino fans enjoyed in the Toyota Center Thursday night.



This as the Los Angeles native was also to meet Clarkson in person and also spend time with the Utah Jazz guard's family.







Cris Gopez (extreme right) with Jordan Clarkson's father Mike (left most), and his mother Annette (third from left)

Courtesy of Cris Gopez









Having connected with Mike Clarkson on social media before, Gopez was able to chance upon the NBA star's parents while in Houston as they were checked in at the same hotel.



Connecting over their shared love of basketball and Filipino heritage, Gopez was able to bond with the Clarkson patriarch as well as Jordan's mother Annette.



"Throughout the day, you know, we went from having lunch then jumping in the same Uber to the arena. And of course, watching the game... Just really enjoying the game and seeing Clarkson and Jalen go after each other," Gopez said.



The Fil-Am hoops coach raved about the encounter with the Clarksons, and revealed he even gained insight on how the reigning Sixth Man of the Year grew to love the game.



"The experience was just an amazing part because, you know, I mean, who gets to really take the time to spend time with an NBA player's parents, right?" he said.



"It was a beautiful thing to hear their story in regards to Jordan's upbringings. Everything from him playing from the youth days doing track and field, and then transitioning into basketball and really, you know, owning up to understanding the game and more," he added.



First, but not the last



Filipino Heritage Night in Houston was special for a lot of reasons for Filipino hoops fans, but Gopez believes there is more to come.



Scouting talent himself with Fil-Am Nation Select, Gopez has no doubt that there will be more games like these with the floodgates just waiting to open for Filipino players not just in the NBA, but in other major leagues in the US.



"[The] future is bright. And when I say bright, I think the lights are starting to turn on for our Filipino athletes," Gopez said.



"I believe now that with everything that Jalen and Jordan are doing, with all these Filipino-American athletes, and with the platform that I created for more exposure, I think pretty sooner than later, we're gonna see [a full Filipino] in the NBA, we're gonna see one in the WNBA, we're gonna see one, you know, in the NFL," he added.



Even Clarkson himself echoed this sentiment during his post-game interview in Houston.



"I feel like it's just an amazing experience, something that can be done again," said Clarkson.



"We're the first, hopefully we see more come through the league," he added.



Apart from Clarkson and Green, there are active players in the NFL, NHL and MLB who are of Filipino descent.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      BASKETBALL
                                                      JALEN GREEN
                                                      JORDAN CLARKSON
                                                      NBA
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine SEAG chief wants cream of the crop for Hanoi
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine SEAG chief wants cream of the crop for Hanoi


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 5 hours ago                              


                                                            
Philippine Hanoi Southeast Asian Games chef de mission Ramon Fernandez wants to field in the national athletes with the best...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aussie coach confident Pinay booters can clinch World Cup berth
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Aussie coach confident Pinay booters can clinch World Cup berth


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Newly appointed head coach Alen Stajcic of the Philippine women's football team expressed optimism in the country's bid for...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Hidilyn Diaz to sports officials: 'Invest in athletes'
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Hidilyn Diaz to sports officials: 'Invest in athletes'


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 7 hours ago                              


                                                            
No stranger to financial problems herself during her journey to the gold medal in Tokyo, Diaz asked stakeholders to not just...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toyama's Dwight Ramos eyes win streak after breakthrough B. League victory
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Toyama's Dwight Ramos eyes win streak after breakthrough B. League victory


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Finishing with 20 points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal to end a painful eight-game losing streak, Ramos doesn't...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 UFC All-Access now available in Philippines via Tap Go
                              


                              

                                 October 29, 2021 - 11:18am                              


                                                            
Satisfy the cravings of the inner combat sports fan in you with Tap Go’s UFC All-Access.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson hopes historic match with fellow Fil-Am Green inspires Pinoys
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson hopes historic match with fellow Fil-Am Green inspires Pinoys


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
For the first time ever, two NBA players with Filipino lineage faced off against each other, with Clarkson's Jazz getting...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippines' Team Secret lands in Singapore for Wild Rift world tourney
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippines' Team Secret lands in Singapore for Wild Rift world tourney


                              

                                                                  By Michelle Lojo |
                                 6 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Wild Rift Horizon Cup will unfurl on November 13 and will be streamed by the PPGL via their social media pages.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Clarkson's Jazz thrash Green's Rockets on Filipino Heritage Night
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Clarkson's Jazz thrash Green's Rockets on Filipino Heritage Night


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 8 hours ago                              


                                                            
It was hardly a competitive contest, though, as the league-leading Jazz jumped out to a dominant lead early.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Amanda Ribas looks to get back on winning track in UFC 267
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Amanda Ribas looks to get back on winning track in UFC 267


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
It is four days before Amanda Ribas’ fight against Virna Jandiroba in UFC 267 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE,...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tropa seek closeout in all-out title drive
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tropa seek closeout in all-out title drive


                              

                                                                  By Olmin Leyba |
                                 19 hours ago                              


                                                            
With one hand on the coveted crown jewel, TNT sets out to mop up the Magnolia resistance and complete its all-out drive back...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with