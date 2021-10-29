




































































 




   

   









Philippine SEAG chief wants cream of the crop for Hanoi
                        

                           
Joey Villar - Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 2:30pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippine SEAG chief wants cream of the crop for Hanoi
Ramon Fernandez
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Hanoi Southeast Asian Games chef de mission Ramon Fernandez wants to field in the national athletes with the best chances to rake in the medals.



The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) board member’s statement came as he awaits the entry by numbers from the national sports associations (NSAs) and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).



”Bahala na mga NSA magdadala, but dapat maganda ang chances mag-medal,” said Fernandez.



Fernandez’s statement came a day after the SEA Games council set its meeting of chiefs of missions of all 11 participating nations in December, the submission of entry by numbers in January and submission of accreditation entry by February next year.



Initially, the country has fielded in 626 athletes from 39 sports last March before the SEA Games was rescheduled from December this year to next year due to the pandemic.



POC president Abraham Tolentino has yet to indicate if the initial list of entries will be maintained, increased or decreased.



The present number was more than half of the 1,115 fielded in the last SEAG in Manila two years ago when the country ran away with the overall title after a historic haul of 149 gold, 117 silver and 121 bronze medals.



Tolentino has stressed they will do their best to defend the title.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

