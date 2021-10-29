




































































 




   

   









Sports
                        
Philippines' Team Secret lands in Singapore for Wild Rift world tourney
                        

                           
Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
October 29, 2021 | 1:18pm

                           

                        

                                                                        
Philippines' Team Secret lands in Singapore for Wild Rift world tourney
Team Secret are already in Singapore for the Wild Rift Horizon Cup
Instagram  /  TEAM SECRET
                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from finishing runner-ups in the Wild Rift SEA Championship, Philippine squad Team Secret has landed in Singapore for Wild Rift's first world tournament, the Wild Rift Horizon Cup.



Team Secret, who found themselves in Group B, are in for a tough tournament as they take on Wild Rift champions of different regions, China's ThunderTalk Gaming, Europe's Team Queso, Japan's Sengoku Gaming, and Latin America's eBRO Gaming.









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by Team Secret (@teamsecret)








Ten teams that topped the competition in their respective regions are set to compete for a total prize pool of $500,000 and the first Wild Rift international crown.



They are divided into two groups for the group stages, with the five teams in each group playing a single round robin.



The top three teams per group will then advance to the quarterfinals.



The Wild Rift Horizon Cup will unfurl on November 13 and will be streamed by the PPGL via their social media pages.


                        


                        


                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

