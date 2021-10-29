Hidilyn Diaz to sports officials: 'Invest in athletes'

Hidilyn Diaz, who recently bared her role as a financial literacy advocate with BDO, had some words of advice to sports officials

MANILA, Philippines — Hidilyn Diaz had a piece of advice for Philippine sports officials as she eases into her role as a financial literacy advocate: Invest in athletes.

No stranger to financial problems herself during her journey to the gold medal in Tokyo, Diaz asked stakeholders to not just reward athletes when they succeed, but also put them in a good place financially to develop and train.

"Ang maipapayo ko sa lahat ng sports leaders... Please invest sa atleta, hindi lang yung pag nananalo na sila," Diaz said during a press conference organized by BDO.

"Kung hindi [pati] sa preparation, [sa] grassroots program, [at] education," she added.

Diaz said that ensuring financial security for athletes during preparations is always a good thing and that it would help them eke out even better performances with all their attention focused on competing.

She also spoke from the heart and asked officials to not add pressure to an athlete by setting high expectations.

"Kung may mga laro [kami] wag niyo pong ipressure at sabihin na 'gold ha'," Diaz said.

She said in previous interviews that expectations heading in to Tokyo had affected her mentally.

Diaz said that instead of pressuring athletes, checking in on them and how they're doing would be more productive.

"Kamustahin niyo [yung atleta]. Kamusta kayo? Kamusta ang preparation. Kasi yun yung nagmamatter sa amin na kinukumusta niyo kami kasi tao rin po kami," she said.

She also added that financial help and investment should not only be done with current well-known athletes like herself, but also to developing and up and coming talents which can turn into superstars in the future.

Knowing that she and her fellow national athletes only have a finite time in their primes, Diaz wants Philippine sports to thrive in the long run.

"Do more programs, long-term programs... Kasi kami pong mga atleta na nandito, di kami forever dito," she said.

"So masaya kami kung may susunod sa amin na mananalo ng gold medal sa Olympics, and sana may program din po tayo sa financial education para sa mga atleta," she added.

The 2020 Tokyo gold medalist recently partnered with local bank BDO to pursue her advocacy of helping her fellow athletes deal with their finances.

She was also named an ambassador for the bank.