Aussie coach confident Pinay booters can clinch World Cup berth

New head coach Alen Stajcic (R) expressed optimism in the Philippines' bid to qualify for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Newly appointed head coach Alen Stajcic of the Philippine women's football team expressed optimism in the country's bid for a first-ever stint in the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2023.

Tasked to lead the team in the upcoming 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India where five WWC slots will be up for grabs, as well as qualification for an inter-confederation playoff, Stajcic is confident in his new team's abilities.

Philippines ???????? WNT head coach Alen Stajcic gives his thoughts on the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 draw. #PFF#PWNT#WAC2022#LabanFilipinas pic.twitter.com/vUlY014GZC — The Philippine Football Federation (@philfootball) October 28, 2021

"We're very confident, we've got a good team," Stajcic said after the Philippines was grouped in Group B with Australia, Thailand and Indonesia.

"This team has really progressed in the last three or four years... They showed that they can compete with all the countries in the world," he added.

Stajcic takes the reins for the Filipina booters with an impressive resume after leading the Australia Matildas to back-to-back WWC berths in 2015 and 2019.

Now, with an up-and-coming Philippine team at his charge, the Australian coach hopes to make his third straight apperance in women's football's top competition.

"If we can keep improving and working hard in the next two or three months, I'm very confident we can seal one of those berths in the World Cup," he said.

The Philippines is expected to fly out to Irvine, California next month for months-long camp as well as a tryout in preparation for the regional tiff.

Most recently, the Philippines went undefeated in the qualifiers for the Asian Cup in Tashkent, Uzbekistan under the tutelage of Marlon Maro.